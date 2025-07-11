Aleix Espargaro cycling debut ends with a broken bone

Aleix Espargaro has been forced to withdraw from his pro cycling debut with an injury.

The ex-MotoGP racer has a suspected broken bone in his hand after a small crash.

Espargaro withdrew from Stage 3 of the Tour of Austria as a result.

He was previously impressing in his new sport, representing Lidl-Trek, finishing Stage 1 within the bunch.

Espargaro said before the 167m race: “I’m more nervous now than when I debuted in MotoGP.

“Much more. To MotoGP, I arrived after a logical process, going through Moto 3 and Moto 2.

“Now, I arrive here without having even made a career as an amateur.”

On Thursday, after an admirable performance, he said: “Survived day one! What tension, the speed.. insane.

“I suffered but I’m enjoying every bit with this amazing team.”

Espargaro’s cycling debut began just a week after he competed in the Dutch MotoGP at Assen for the factory Honda team.

He was racing as a wildcard, having joined Honda as part of their test team when he retired from racing full-time with Aprilia at the end of last season.

Cycling has long been a passion of Espargaro’s and his professional debut was mooted even during his MotoGP days.

More recently, he has taken his close friend Jorge Martin out on the bicycles as part of their training together.