Another KTM rider involved in bizarre insect incident

KTM Moto2 rider Deniz Oncu was involved in a near-miss with a wasp during practice for the German Grand Prix weeks after Pedro Acosta was hospitalised from a sting.

Double grand prix world champion Pedro Acosta had to be taken to hospital immediately after the Dutch Grand Prix, after suffering an allergic reaction to a sting from a wasp.

The reaction proved to be minor, however, and he was released the same day and able to travel home.

On Thursday at the German Grand Prix, he told the Spanish media: “A wasp stung me outside my suit with 15 laps to go.

“It didn't affect me during the race, but when I got to the pits I started to notice itching on my arm and chest.

“I took off my suit and when I realised it, itching all over.

“The incident became a bit dramatic. They took me to the hospital, but everything ended well, and I was able to go home that same night, which was all I wanted.”

Moto2 racer Deniz Oncu almost suffered a similar fate on Friday during the German Grand Prix, after he was forced to pit at the end of a run when a wasp found its way into his helmet.

Talk about a bee in your bonnet 🐝



Deniz Oncu had to pull in to get a wasp out of helmet 😳#MotoGP | #Moto2 | #GermanGP Live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/AyQQh5i09t — TNT Sports Bikes (@bikesontnt) July 11, 2025

Oncu and his team were pointing at the intrusive insect after it left his helmet, baffled by the incident they were a part of.

The Turkish rider seemingly avoided a sting and was able to carry on with the session.

He ended the day down in 11th but secured a place directly in Q2 for Saturday’s qualifying session at the Sachsenring.