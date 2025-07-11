Another KTM rider involved in bizarre insect incident

After Pedro Acosta, a second KTM rider impacted by an insect

Deniz Oncu
Deniz Oncu

KTM Moto2 rider Deniz Oncu was involved in a near-miss with a wasp during practice for the German Grand Prix weeks after Pedro Acosta was hospitalised from a sting.

Double grand prix world champion Pedro Acosta had to be taken to hospital immediately after the Dutch Grand Prix, after suffering an allergic reaction to a sting from a wasp.

The reaction proved to be minor, however, and he was released the same day and able to travel home.

On Thursday at the German Grand Prix, he told the Spanish media: “A wasp stung me outside my suit with 15 laps to go.

“It didn't affect me during the race, but when I got to the pits I started to notice itching on my arm and chest.

“I took off my suit and when I realised it, itching all over.

“The incident became a bit dramatic. They took me to the hospital, but everything ended well, and I was able to go home that same night, which was all I wanted.”

Moto2 racer Deniz Oncu almost suffered a similar fate on Friday during the German Grand Prix, after he was forced to pit at the end of a run when a wasp found its way into his helmet.

Oncu and his team were pointing at the intrusive insect after it left his helmet, baffled by the incident they were a part of.

The Turkish rider seemingly avoided a sting and was able to carry on with the session.

He ended the day down in 11th but secured a place directly in Q2 for Saturday’s qualifying session at the Sachsenring.

In this article

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
6m ago
Alex Lowes confident of UK WorldSBK podium challenge despite hot weather
Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
17m ago
Another KTM rider involved in bizarre insect incident
Deniz Oncu
WSBK News
22m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: BMW "getting slower" but “Ducati is the same”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
26m ago
KTM confirm final decision on unwell Enea Bastianini at German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP Feature
36m ago
Marc Marquez’s rivals will be praying for rain at the German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

WSBK News
47m ago
Nicolo Bulega explains why "I don't worry" despite UK WorldSBK crash
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
50m ago
Injured Alex Marquez provides update on pain level after excelling at German MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains "mistake" as he saved a near-highside at German MotoGP
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Surprise Friday MotoGP pacesetter in Germany says it’s ‘only good for the pictures’
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP grand prix will vanish from the calendar in 2026
Argentina MotoGP