Francesco Bagnaia "disappointed and upset", “tried to do things the bike doesn’t allow me to do”

Winner of last year's wet Thai Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia was 12th and over 20 seconds behind team-mate Marc Marquez in the Sachsenring Sprint.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 German MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 German MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia was left frustrated and confused after a tough German MotoGP Sprint, where he qualified 11th and finished 12th, over 20 seconds behind race-winning Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez.

While Marquez produced another masterclass to take pole and charge from fifth to first in the wet 15-lap race, Bagnaia was unable to find any confidence or pace from the GP25.

The Italian, who won last year’s wet Thai Grand Prix, lost between 0.792s and 2.285s per lap to Marquez.

“Unfortunately, I can’t seem to be competitive and I’m very disappointed with today and with my performance, because I’m unable to be effective,” said the defending German Grand Prix winner.

“I tried to do things that the bike apparently doesn’t allow me to do.”

Despite a major setup change between qualifying and the Sprint, Bagnaia said the team’s direction backfired.

“Today, we tried to make a significant change between qualifying and the race, and it actually made things worse.

“From the post-race debrief, it’s clear that I lack confidence at the front end, while the rear slides a lot.

“Let’s hope that by taking a different direction, we can turn things around for tomorrow.”

“Hard to understand”

Reflecting on his commanding wet Buriram 2024 victory over eventual champion Jorge Martin, Bagnaia admits the loss of wet form at the Sachsenring is baffling.

However, he suggested the slippery conditions may have "amplified" his much-publicised front-end problems in the dry.

“I'm very disappointed and upset because I won the last race I did in the wet last year, and this year I'm not being competitive,” Bagnaia told Sky Italia.

“It's hard to understand because we don't know why.

“I can't be fast, in general, this year I have a poor feeling with the bike, and when you ride in the wet, this problem is amplified even more.

“It makes me very sad because I know I can do much more.”

He added: "I don't remember ever being so slow in MotoGP in the wet... It's hard to find a solution that probably won't come. If we don't manage it, we'll have another race 40 seconds behind the leader with no grip. 

"It's incredible how, going so slowly, I want to go faster into the corners but I'm at the mercy of what happens. I can't exploit my potential, as soon as I push, the rear goes away and I risk spinning.

"The only thing I can save is the start because I was able to react, otherwise I've always been slow."

Bagnaia also dismissed the idea that the time dedicated to Friday’s back-to-back chassis test was to blame.

“Yesterday has nothing to do with it,” he said. “The only correlation to yesterday in my performance is that, reading the comments of all the other Ducati riders, they all said the soft [slick] tyre in the dry gave them a lot of grip and pushed them on the front, while yesterday I also had little grip overall.

“This year it's a bit of a constant and it's hard to know where to look for it.”

While Bagnaia finished outside the points in the Sprint, Alex Marquez - riding with a hand injury - salvaged eighth place, extending his margin over Bagnaia for second in the standings to 60 points.

Better weather is forecast for Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
8m ago
“Race of strategy” for Danilo Petrucci after off-trend tyre pick in UK WorldSBK Race 1
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 UK WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
21m ago
Alex Lowes unfit for UK WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
40m ago
Johann Zarco baffled by Sprint performance: “Big chance missed”
Johann Zarco, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK News
50m ago
Jonathan Rea credits to Alex Lowes for strong UK WorldSBK Superpole: “That made the race”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Martin Brundle apologises for missing celebrities during British GP grid walk
Martin Brundle

More News

WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Warm-up Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Updated starting grid for German MotoGP after two injury withdrawals
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch German MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller “launched to the moon” in Q2, “tear-off” slide in Sprint
Jack Miller, 2025 German MotoGP Sprint