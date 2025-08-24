Hungarian MotoGP Sprint result “super boost” for Honda - Luca Marini

Luca Marini and Joan Mir were both in the top-six in the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint.

Luca Marini leads Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini leads Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

A double-top-six for Honda in the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint marked the brand’s best Sprint of the season so far.

Luca Marini and Joan Mir were both inside the top-six in Saturday’s Sprint at Balaton Park, in part thanks to the first corner chaos caused by Fabio Quartararo, in part thanks to the difficulty in overtaking at the stop-start Hungarian track, but also in part thanks to the qualifying performance of both riders (Marini was ninth on the grid and Mir 10th) that put them in a position to take advantage of those factors.

Both Marini and Mir have had a new chassis in Hungary, and a new Honda fairing was introduced in Austria with minor updates versus the one they started the season with.

The Italian said that the Hungary Sprint result was good from a morale perspective inside HRC because it shows the effectiveness of the upgrades that are arriving – although he added there is still “margin”.

“This is a super boost,” Marini told MotoGP.com after the Hungary Sprint.

“Not only for me but for all the engineers, for the Japanese, especially, because they provide us [with] many new parts, new things, in these last couple of races.

“Still we need to work on it and put everything in the best combination – I think there is still some margin, and in the next test we will have even more.

“This is nice. As a rider, also, it’s a great feeling to feel the push from the manufacturer to go back to the victory because the target for everybody is clear and we want all the same.”

Mir: Honda “character” doesn’t need to change

Marini’s post-Sprint comments came after his Honda HRC Castrol teammate Joan Mir also alluded to updates scheduled for a test in Barcelona in the pre-event press conference in Hungary.

“We worked a bit on the details during the season, but the reality is that we didn’t make a huge step forward from the beginning to now,” Mir said.

“We made a step forward last year, before the test, so I think that we are doing small steps forward and we are not stopping doing steps forward.

“So, that is important, I think that we should continue doing that.

“Now, the next step probably will be the test at Barcelona, maybe the next races we start to get something different.

“I don’t really know but I appreciate the effort that Honda is doing.”

Mir also made mention of the progress Honda has made in its race weekend processes this year despite a similar “character” to 2024 for the Japanese factory.

“The method, the character, is very similar [to 2024], but I would say that the impact about when you have some problem that can be solved in a short time period – I see there an important upgrade, we shortened a bit the timings of things that can be solved fast,” Joan Mir told the pre-event press conference in Hungary.

“That is something that in the past we struggled a little bit and I think that we improved.

“Apart from that, the character of the company and everything is quite similar and I don’t think that it has to be really changed at the moment.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
True feelings about Lewis Hamilton's pain from “people in the paddock” exposed
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Brad Binder explains Sprint pit stop: “The side was dangling off"
15m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
IndyCar News
Starting grid for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250: how the race will begin
32m ago
Alex Palou will start on pole for the Milwaukee 250.
F1 News
Rival F1 team tried to hijack Cadillac move for Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas
36m ago
Sergio Perez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez 1st, Francesco Bagnaia last in Hungarian MotoGP warm-up
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

More News

BSB News
Peter Hickman hits a BSB track as Isle of Man TT crash consigned to history
1h ago
Peter Hickman
RR News
John McGuinness at Classic TT “at my old age”, “learning how to ride it”
1h ago
John McGuinness
RR News
Michael Dunlop battling “problems” on Wiz Norton at Classic TT
1h ago
Michael Dunlop
F1 News
McLaren on course to smash an epic F1 barrier, it's bad news for Red Bull
2h ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 Hungarian MotoGP after two penalties
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.