Tech3 MotoGP boss critical of ‘ChatGPT ruling’ on Enea Bastianini penalty

Tech3 MotoGP team boss Herve Poncharal was left fuming by Enea Bastianini’s double long lap penalty at the Hungarian Grand Prix for a collision in the sprint.

The Italian was involved in contact with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo at the start of the sprint on Saturday at Balaton Park, after the Frenchman ran too hot into Turn 1.

Enea Bastianini was dumped to the back of the field as a result and suffered damage to his rear ride height device, which he claims led to his race-ending crash with Johann Zarco later on the opening tour.

He was given a double long lap penalty by the FIM stewards, as this was his second offence for the season.

Bastianini felt he should have been spared punishment because of the mitigating circumstances around his broken ride height device, which is a view Herve Poncharal shares.

The Frenchman feels his rider was “the main victim” and was critical of what he termed the ‘ChatGPT’ approach to the rule book that was taken.

“I was really disappointed by what happened,” he said to TNT Sport.

“He had a perfect start, his best qualifying. We worked a lot on launch control.

“You could see, at the end of the straight, he was P2 behind Marc. It was the ideal scenario which we planned.

“He was a victim of Quartararo’s ambitious braking.

“Then, the race was almost over. He had a problem with the rear height device. He couldn’t brake properly and he took Zarco out.

“Guess what? We were the main victims of this. We are the biggest penalised rider. I am not happy. I think this is, honestly, not fair.

“You have the rules, and you must stick to the rules. But if you don’t want to go to ChatGPT for deciding what’s going on with the rules… a judge is also someone with a heart, and feelings, who understands what is going on.

“I am not happy at all about that. But what can I do? Not a lot.”

The stewards document issues on Saturday does not specify the full decision-making process, but it’s thought the penalty verdict was reached on the fact Bastianini should have adjusted his approach to braking on his damaged motorcycle.

His grand prix also ended after one lap when he suffered a scary fall at the Turn 12 chicane and slid across the track into oncoming traffic.

