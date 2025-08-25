“Incredible” Honda MotoGP progress hailed by Luca Marini

Luca Marini reflects on his best weekend ever as a Honda rider

Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Honda’s Luca Marini has hailed the brand’s progress as “incredible” after he rode to his first top five result on the bike at the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Italian joined Honda last season from VR46 Ducati as Marc Marquez’s replacement, but struggled to get form out of the RC213V for much of 2024.

It took him until the last round before the summer break to score his first point for Honda last season, and that was only the result of a penalty for a rider ahead.

Luca Marini has been stronger in 2025, but faced injury woes following a Suzuka 8 Hours test crash, as well as uncertainty over his future as both Pedro Acosta and Jorge Martin became linked to his Honda ride.

Now set to stay put for 2026, Marini put in his best weekend yet on the Honda at Balaton Park, finishing fifth in the grand prix and fourth in the sprint.

“It was a really solid weekend, since the beginning,” he said.

“From FP1 I was feeling comfortable in a new track and a new layout.

“I knew it could be a good occasion for us, an opportunity, so I tried to work super strong, super hard in this weekend from the beginning and try to improve my riding with the bike.

“We grew up a lot together, this weekend. We made good moves on the setting and I was feeling really comfortable on the bike.

“With a good qualifying and a good start everything is easier. So, it was really a nice weekend.”

Asked to compare where the bike is now compared to las year, Marini added: “It’s easy to make a comparison compared to last season.

“It’s incredible to where we started to what I achieve now. It was part of a process.

“Every result that we achieved in the last races, last season and this season, were something that helped us to arrive here.

“And now I think we have to confirm in other tracks, especially in more difficult tracks for us, like Barcelona.

“There also we will have to test well all the updates we have on the bike, because still it’s not clear what the best compromise is on the bike.”

Both Marini and team-mate Joan Mir raced a new chassis at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which proved to be a step forward.

However, Marini is convinced top five results could have come sooner with better qualifying performances.

“I was feeling that this kind of result could happen in the past in some other races, but unfortunately it was not possible to go directly into Q2,” he said.

“Then passing through Q1 is always super difficult, and then when you start at the back there is always less opportunity to try to make a good result.

“But on this weekend everything worked in a very positive way and a good way.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”
40m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype
41m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
59m ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals key change that has improved its form on its weakest MotoGP tracks
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou
1h ago
Alex Palou

More News

WSBK News
Yamaha reacts to Jonathan Rea's retirement: “Our journey didn’t play out as hoped”
2h ago
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Enea Bastianini’s Hungary MotoGP penalty defence didn’t hold up
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Incredible” Honda MotoGP progress hailed by Luca Marini
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher
3h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea announces WorldSBK retirement but "this isn't goodbye"
3h ago
Jonathan Rea