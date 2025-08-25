Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype

Yamaha has confirmed that its long-awaited V4 MotoGP prototype will make a race debut at next month’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio revealed plans for test rider Augusto Fernandez to compete on the new bike during a wild-card entry for the September 12-14 event.

While a V4 wild-card had been expected this season, Misano comes earlier than many predicted, with Yamaha’s following home round at Motegi initially tipped.

But speaking during a review of Yamaha’s Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Pavesio said:

“Finally, I have some important news to share.

"For Misano, we are targeting to see Augusto Fernandez racing for the very first time our new M1 prototype with a V4 engine.

“This is a concrete sign of our commitment to the future. While we continue to push with determination to get the best out of every race weekend.

“Thanks to everyone for continuing to support us and we are looking forward to seeing you [next time] in Barcelona.”

Fabio Quartararo recently confirmed that he will ride the new V4 for the first time during the Monday post-race test at Misano.

No lap times have so far been released for the bike, which Yamaha says will only replace the current Inline machine in 2026 if it proves fast enough.



