I deserve a Ducati factory bike, but it will be 'hell' sharing with Marc Marquez

Fermin Aldeguer has become a revelation in MotoGP 2025 season so far.

The Gresini rookie has already racked up a couple of Sprints podium and wet Grand Prix podium in France. But, the breakthrough came in Spielberg.

Aldeguer emerged as Marc Marquez’s closest challenger last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, the young Spaniard expertly managing his tires and having a better pace towards the end of 28 laps of the Sunday race as he finished just 1.118s behind in second.

Fermin Aldeguer was then fifth in the Balaton Park sprint race.

This year, Aldeguer along with his Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli were equipped by the dominant Desmosedici GP24. But, the Spaniard – who has a direct contract to Ducati – wants the factory bike.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope they give me the official motorcycle, the official motorcycle, because there are small things that... More than the fact that they make you go faster, they give you a little more consistency,” he said duiring an interview with Spanish outlet AS.

“That in one race you have a little more chattering and in another less. It makes you a little angry, and maybe with other things that the officials have, they don't have it and we do, both Álex and Morbidelli or me.”

Engine freeze would come out to play for next season, as MotoGP heads into a new era with the 850cc bikes in 2027. But, Aldeguer is convinced that there are still some differences between the factory and satellite bike next season.

“Something different from the device (the system to lower the suspension), some different aerodynamics package that they have been testing during the season and that Marc uses and Pecco does not, so it is very variable, but everything they do, it goes better and they mount it, the officials have it and we don't,” he continued.

'Hell' to share box with Marc Marquez

Aldeguer, Marquez, Bezzecchi

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aldeguer came up through MotoGP as Ducati contracted rider, that means he is on the shortlist to be in the factory Lenovo Ducati team in the future, with prospect of sharing a garage with Marc Marquez.

Asked if he wants to join the Ducati factory, Aldeguer admitted: “I do. I see myself, apart from the fact that I have the contract and the option to go, the first part of the season has been very good and I feel that it could have gone even better.

“Let's see if in this second half we get all out of it and we are regularly in forward positions.

“It would be very nice and very cool, but I also think it must be hell to share a box with him.”