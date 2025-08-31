Giacomo Agostini’s prediction about Jorge Martin looks like coming true

Jorge Martin might have proved Giacomo Agostini right

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

A bold Giacomi Agostini prediction could come true before the end of this MotoGP season.

The holder of the most championships in premier class history backed Jorge Martin to rediscover his best performances post-injury.

Agostini put the spotlight on Martin before the Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

Asked if Martin could get back to his title-winning best, Agostini replied: “Yes, it depends. This year I think he will learn a lot with Aprilia.

“Maybe next year he will be ready to battle with Marc Marquez, with Pecco Bagnaia, and with Marco Bezzecchi also.”

Agostini continued: “He had a good bike. Aprilia, today, is a fantastic bike.

“But he crashed and was injured, he was out of MotoGP for a long time. When you come back it is difficult.

“Every grand prix is important to come back to the feeling of before.

“He is a world champion. Last year he showed his talent. But this year unfortunately it has been difficult.

“I hope in the future he comes back, like before.”

'Important' for Ducati rivals to rise up

Martin went some way to repaying those words with a storming grand prix at Balaton Park.

From 16th on the starting grid, he charged to a brilliant P4 finish at a circuit which some of his rivals found was difficult to overtake at.

But not for the reigning MotoGP champion Martin whose title defence has been blighted by injury then controversy.

He missed his earliest rounds since swapping Pramac Ducati for Aprilia due to injuries suffered in preseason, then in his first grand prix start in Qatar.

But he is back fit now and delivered an important reminder of what he can do in Hungary.

Teammate Bezzecchi demonstrated the competitiveness of the Aprilia in his absence with a win at the British MotoGP.

MotoGP legend Agostini hopes to see Ducati’s dominance dwindle.

“It is important for many factories to try, to battle together,” he said.

“It is important for spectators.

“Some people like Ducati, some like Honda. I hope Yamaha come back because they have good riders, Fabio Quartararo is fantastic.

“But their bike is not at Ducati’s level.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Casey Stoner names who smashed “the best race of the year for any rider”
15m ago
Casey Stoner
F1 News
I’m using 28 days holiday from my job (and £20k) to attend 24 F1 grands prix
1h ago
Brandon Burgess
F1 News
Lance Stroll from bad to worse, explains cause of second big crash at F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
F1 News
Starting grid for 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How race will begin
1h ago
Piastri starts ahead of Norris and Verstappen
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix today: Full schedule, TV channels
1h ago
The start of the 2024 Dutch GP

More News

MotoGP News
Giacomo Agostini’s prediction about Jorge Martin looks like coming true
2h ago
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez with Marc Marquez in red? “All riders want an official contract"
3h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
I made peace in my rivalry, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez “will also stop”
5h ago
Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez
BSB News
Carl Fogarty makes jaw-dropping decision about plan to enter BSB with a new team
15h ago
Carl Fogarty
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals funny Christian Horner text after Red Bull F1 exit
17h ago
Christian Horner and Toto Wolff