Giacomo Agostini’s prediction about Jorge Martin looks like coming true

A bold Giacomi Agostini prediction could come true before the end of this MotoGP season.

The holder of the most championships in premier class history backed Jorge Martin to rediscover his best performances post-injury.

Agostini put the spotlight on Martin before the Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

Asked if Martin could get back to his title-winning best, Agostini replied: “Yes, it depends. This year I think he will learn a lot with Aprilia.

“Maybe next year he will be ready to battle with Marc Marquez, with Pecco Bagnaia, and with Marco Bezzecchi also.”

Agostini continued: “He had a good bike. Aprilia, today, is a fantastic bike.

“But he crashed and was injured, he was out of MotoGP for a long time. When you come back it is difficult.

“Every grand prix is important to come back to the feeling of before.

“He is a world champion. Last year he showed his talent. But this year unfortunately it has been difficult.

“I hope in the future he comes back, like before.”

'Important' for Ducati rivals to rise up

Martin went some way to repaying those words with a storming grand prix at Balaton Park.

From 16th on the starting grid, he charged to a brilliant P4 finish at a circuit which some of his rivals found was difficult to overtake at.

But not for the reigning MotoGP champion Martin whose title defence has been blighted by injury then controversy.

He missed his earliest rounds since swapping Pramac Ducati for Aprilia due to injuries suffered in preseason, then in his first grand prix start in Qatar.

But he is back fit now and delivered an important reminder of what he can do in Hungary.

Teammate Bezzecchi demonstrated the competitiveness of the Aprilia in his absence with a win at the British MotoGP.

MotoGP legend Agostini hopes to see Ducati’s dominance dwindle.

“It is important for many factories to try, to battle together,” he said.

“It is important for spectators.

“Some people like Ducati, some like Honda. I hope Yamaha come back because they have good riders, Fabio Quartararo is fantastic.

“But their bike is not at Ducati’s level.”