Brutally taken out by Enea Bastianini on lap one of the Hungarian MotoGP Sprint race, Johann Zarco’s grand prix also ended in the gravel trap after a mistake of his own.

Starting 18th, the Frenchman steadily climbed to 12th by mid-distance and looked on course for points, only to lose the front at Turn 8 with six laps to go.

“I guess in the race we were a bit more competitive, because the pace was very similar for all the riders, but I could not do much more,” Zarco said.

“I got the benefit of a few crashes, and everything was OK to get some points and conclude a tough weekend with something in the pocket.

“But I got the crash in Turn 8. I didn't expect it because I just went on the kerbs and the bike started to move and close the front.

“I don't know why I have lost the flow on the bike and I have lost the pace, but since the last two races, I was not fast enough to reach my targets.

“I want to stay in the top 10. So I hope in Barcelona I can find it back. I’m very, very disappointed about losing the feeling.

“I really hope it will work in Barcelona because I'm used to being quite fast there.

“So if I'm back to a correct speed in Barcelona, it means I was not able to adapt my riding style to the [stop-go] layout of Austria and Hungary.”

The Frenchman scored 97 points from the opening seven rounds but has managed only 17 from the last six, slipping to ninth in the world championship, just five points ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

Meanwhile, the factory HRC team enjoyed its best weekend of the season with Luca Marini and Joan Mir both reaching Qualifying 2, finishing fourth and sixth in the Sprint, plus fifth for Marini in the grand prix.

The pair appeared to benefit from updated parts, including a chassis, not yet available to Zarco, even though the LCR rider is comfortably ahead of them in the world championship.

“Maybe, but clearly not for Barcelona,” Zarco said, when asked if he thought the new RCV parts would help.

“I will have a Barcelona test after Barcelona [GP], to try maybe the new parts or to confirm some aerodynamic stuff.

“But I need to find a solution on my bike at the moment because this is the bike I have and I need to perform on it.”

The Barcelona MotoGP round takes place from September 5-7.

Zarco - winner of this year's French MotoGP and Suzuka 8 Hours - was again riding alone in Hungary after team-mate Somkiat Chantra’s intended replacement, Aleix Espargaro, was sidelined by a pre-event cycling injury.