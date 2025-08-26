Miguel Oliveira posts best Yamaha result but MotoGP career hangs by a thread

Miguel Oliveira claimed his best result of a difficult season with twelfth place in Sunday’s Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

It marked the first time the Pramac Yamaha rider had scored points since Mugello in June and followed a steady ride through the field from 19th on the grid.

It still might not be enough to save his MotoGP career because Pramac Yamaha will reportedly let him go, and keep teammate Jack Miller alongside new recruit Toprak Razgatloglu in 2026.

Oliveira climbed to 12th after team-mate Jack Miller crashed on lap 6, then inherited 11th when Fermín Aldeguer also fell on lap 14.

Although keeping pace with Fabio Quartararo ahead, Oliveira now faced

the threat of Trackhouse Aprilia’s Ai Ogura closing in from behind.

The duel was decided when Oliveira braked too deeply into Turn 5 on the penultimate lap, running wide and handing the position to the Japanese rider.

“I‘m sorry about the mistake on the penultimate lap that cost me 11th place,” Oliveira said.

“I knew Ogura was trying to catch me, so I started pushing hard to defend myself and not give him any chance.

“Unfortunately, at the braking zone into Turn 5 I ran wide, and he got past. A shame, but overall I‘m fairly satisfied with my race.

“I tried to stay very consistent, using the riders in front as my reference.

“After a few difficult races, I‘m back in the points, and on a track that, on paper, should have been tough for us, that gives me a boost.

“I did the best pace I could and tried to stay close to Fabio.”

Quartararo, who served a long lap penalty, finished two places and 3.5s ahead of Oliveira. Team-mate Alex Rins was the same margin behind Oliveira, in 13th.

“A great result for Miguel, who recovered many positions and, more importantly, delivered a very consistent race with lap times close to those of the group ahead,” said Pramac team director Gino Borsoi.

Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio added: “Miguel achieved the best result of a very challenging season, following the serious injury he suffered in Argentina.

“I want to congratulate him for his resilience and for the hard work he has put into his return.”

Nonetheless, the Portuguese rider looks set to lose out to Miller for the second Pramac seat alongside Razgatlioglu in 2026.

Oliveira’s ten points from ten rounds, having missed three due to his Argentine injuries, leave him 23rd in the MotoGP standings. Miller has 52 points for 17th.