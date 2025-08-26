Jack Miller “apologised” to Yamaha boss for "patience" rant

Yamaha boss Paolo Pavesio says Jack Miller “apologised” to him after comments made to the media.

Jack Miller “apologised” to Paolo Pavesio after suggesting he was running out of patience with Yamaha amid uncertainty over his and Yamaha’s 2026 MotoGP plans.

Miller joined Yamaha for the 2025 MotoGP season on a one-year contract with the satellite Pramac Yamaha team which has official factory support from the Iwata marque.

The Australian rider has been trying to secure his seat on the 2026 MotoGP grid with Yamaha essentially since the beginning of the season, but the battle for the second Pramac seat for next year intensified when Yamaha signed Toprak Razgatlioglu in May.

Yamaha initially said that it expected to have picked between Miller and his 2025 teammate Miguel Oliveira by the end of the summer break, but it then became interested in Moto2 rider Diogo Moreira, then Moto2 points leader Manuel Gonzalez.

Jack Miller apologises to Yamaha for frustrated outburst

Jack Miller expressed his frustration at the situation with his negotiations for 2026 on Thursday at Hungary.

The Australian, though, went to apologise to Yamaha Racing Managing Director Paolo Pavesio for his comments.

“He [Miller] lost his temper a bit at the fourth question on the same subject,” Pavesio said, speaking to Italian publication GPOne.

“I love Jack, he's a great guy, and he came last night to apologise for his words.

“We'll decide when we're ready. We're close.

“It's a tough choice, and Jack knows he's on a very short list, but I'm not forcing anyone to wait.”

Miller had previously said: “I’ve been more than patient enough. 

"If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t. It’s as clear as that.

“Your guess is as good as mine at the moment, in terms of what their strategy is and what they plan on doing.

"I have options, and I’m going to move forward with those options if it doesn’t come quickly."

After Miller’s public dissatisfaction on Thursday, reports through the weekend in Hungary suggested that the Australian would in fact be retained by Yamaha for the 2026 season.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

