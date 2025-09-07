“Chain reaction” ends Fabio di Giannantonio’s Catalan MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio’s Catalan MotoGP went downhill from the start, as he plunged from sixth to eleventh on the opening lap.

Worse was to follow when a ‘chain reaction’ ended in the VR46 Ducati rider down and out at Turn 1 of lap 2.

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi made contact just ahead, causing the Aprilia rider to fall.

Francesco Bagnaia, who had passed di Giannantonio in the braking zone moments before, then shut the throttle to avoid the incident.

Diggia reacted, but lost the front of his GP25 in the process.

“I had a slow start even though I did the same things as yesterday, so I lost a few positions in the first corners,” di Giannantonio said.

“Then there was a chain reaction of events from a contact in front of me.

“Pecco had to cut the throttle. I had to brake to avoid hitting Pecco, and without the right weight on the front, I crashed.

“Luckily, I’m okay, it was a slow-speed crash.

“We’ve been having a bit of bad luck the past few Sundays, so I hope to have a smooth weekend in Misano, where we’ll try to make a turnaround.”

With Morbidelli later crashing out, di Giannantonio remains tied on points with his team-mate for sixth in the world championship heading into their home Misano round this weekend.

Morbidelli will miss the start of free practice for disobeying the orders of marshals after his fall.