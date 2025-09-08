Enea Bastianini celebrates “first real podium with KTM”

Enea Bastianini’s dramatic KTM turnaround reached a new high in Catalunya with his first ‘real’ podium on the RC16.

The Italian, who struggled to break into the top ten during the first part of the season, has shown frontrunning potential since a Sprint podium in Brno.

But he had to wait three more rounds to do it in a grand prix, finishing as the top KTM rider behind only the Ducatis of Alex and Marc Marquez in Barcelona.

Starting ninth, Bastianini was fifth by lap one, then picked off the Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo and finally the fellow RC16 of Pedro Acosta to move into third on lap 11 of 24.

Although unable to match the pace of the race-leading Ducatis, Bastianini pulled a big eight-second advantage over Acosta, on the soft rear.

Catalan MotoGP lap times: Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini

"It was a very tough and long race, but we managed the start pretty well,” Bastianini said.

“Once I was behind Alex, Marc and Pedro, I tried to keep their pace and be smooth with the throttle. Then Pedro started to lose a bit on the front two, and that gave me the opportunity to overtake.

“It was not easy because he brakes really late, but we took our chance and we managed well.

“I took some distance on Pedro then, but the two Marquez increased their pace, and for me today was impossible to do the same.

“But I can be satisfied about that result. First podium with Tech3, for my first real podium with KTM.”

Adding to a fifth place in the Sprint, Bastianini scored 21 points in Barcelona, a new season high after a previous best of 14 points in Brno.

The rate of Bastianini’s improvement is illustrated by his third best weekend being just 9 points (out of 37) at COTA.

Bastianini, Guenther Steiner, Herve Poncharal, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Enjoying Bastianini’s podium was new team boss Guenther Steiner, watching alongside Herve Poncharal.

“It’s been beautiful. We have the old boss and new boss together at the same race!” Bastianini said. “A nice welcome for him.

“In Brno we had the new CEO from KTM and we did the podium in the sprint. Now the new boss of Tech 3 and a Grand Prix podium. So I am waiting for news [about who will be coming to] Misano!”

Bastianini’s result was Tech3’s first Sunday podium since Pedro Acosta in the 2024 Thai MotoGP.

“This first podium of the season has been coming for a few rounds now, and it is a great reward for all the work done with the team,” said team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“Hungary [double DNF] was not meant to be, but he really wanted to show his potential here in Barcelona. He took this podium with the manner, and we are all very happy for him!”

Injured team-mate Maverick Vinales reached the chequered flag in 13th.