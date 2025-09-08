Fabio Quartararo’s strong Barcelona MotoGP a mystery for Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo says “we don’t know exactly why” he was able to be so strong at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix on a grip surface that typically hinders the Yamaha.

Following a difficult run of races in Austria and Hungary, not much was expected from Yamaha during the Catalan Grand Prix as the low-grip Barcelona track surface looked set to heighten the M1’s rear grip problems.

But Fabio Quartararo was able to qualify second on the grid, finish in that position in the sprint and then complete the top five in the grand prix.

Quartararo admits Yamaha is at a bit of a loss to understand why it was fast at Barcelona, with the 2021 world champion highlighting the narrow working window the M1 has.

“Yeah, happy,” he said on Sunday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately in the beginning we knew that the grip was going to be low and we were going to struggle.

“But, let’s be positive and try to see that it was a really positive weekend after Hungary and Austria. So, great job during this weekend.

“Actually we don’t know exactly why because yesterday we fought for the podium, today we finished 14 seconds [from the win].

“So, we saw how critical it is for us to find the best window of working for our bike.

“And I think this is the best point for us and the rule number one to be faster.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Yamaha managed to get two bikes in the top 10 on Sunday, with Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira a season-best ninth.

Earlier this year at the Spanish Grand Prix, Quartararo expected to struggle with rear grip at Jerez but qualified on pole and was on the podium in the main race.

But in these low-grip conditions, he notes that even when Yamaha’s rivals lose time it’s still not as much as the M1.

“I think especially it’s how when we lose half a second on the track, I think the others lose one or two tenths,” he said.

“So, we need to find out why and this is exactly what we’re trying to do.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Monday 8 September is set to be a big day for Yamaha, as Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller sample the V4 engine for the first time in a private test at Barcelona.

The bike will be raced next weekend by Augusto Fernandez in a wildcard at the San Marino Grand Prix.