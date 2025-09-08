Marco Bezzecchi fumes over Barcelona MotoGP crash: ‘What could I have done?’

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi fumed at his double DNF after the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix following two incidents, with the Italian saying “I couldn’t even see what I could have done”.

The Italian has been in good form of late on the factory RS-GP, with a recent run of podiums expected to continue at an Aprilia stronghold in Barcelona.

But Marco Bezzecchi struggled to 12th in qualifying and was then involved in a collision triggered by Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer which took him out of the sprint.

He escaped serious injury, but his grand prix lasted just one lap when he tangled when VR46’s Franco Morbidelli and fell at Turn 1 on the second tour.

It marked Bezzecchi’s first double non-score of the 2025 season and he was less than impressed with the incidents he was involved in.

“We had a good Friday, but I wasn't fast enough in qualifying,” he told Sky Italy.

“I started from the back and from there everything got complicated.

“It’s a real shame. Then, both yesterday and today, I couldn't even see what I could have done: in the sprint, they made me crash, and in the race, you could see that.

“We missed out again on the flying lap we had set up, but unfortunately, that's how it went.

“Now we'll try to analyse everything carefully before Misano.

“Fortunately, there's another race coming up soon, and we'll be smiling again quickly when we get back on the bike.”

The FIM stewards placed the incident between Bezzecchi and Morbidelli under investigation, but deemed no further action was warranted.

Morbidelli had yet to serve a long lap penalty for a crash with Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the sprint at the point of the collision.

Top Aprilia honours in the Catalan Grand Prix went to Trackhouse Racing’s Ai Ogura, who came through from eighth to sixth.

A strong weekend for KTM has allowed the Austrian manufacturer to slash Aprilia’s advantage in second in constructors’ championship to just two points.


