Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi has escaped serious injury from a nasty tangle triggered by Fermin Aldeguer during the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint.

Recovering from 12th on the grid, the factory Aprilia rider was battling inside the top 10 for some points but was being hounded by a rapid Fermin Aldeguer on the Gresini Ducati.

The rookie went for a move on the inside of the Turn 5 left-hander on lap eight of 12 when he lost the front and slammed into Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi initially looked in considerable discomfort and had to go to the medical centre for examination. However, he escaped with only bruising.

The FIM stewards awarded Aldeguer with a long lap penalty for the grand prix, while Bezzecchi brushed the incident off as “nothing crazy”.

“I had to go for some medical checks,” he said.

“Fortunately everything is ok. We made some X-Rays. But nothing is broken, so everything is ok for tomorrow.

“Of course, I have a bit of pain especially in my left leg and in my left arm. But until that moment, the sprint was not going bad.

“I had a good pace and I was managing the tyres well, trying to recover some places.

“About the incident, nothing crazy. It’s something that can happen in the races and I will try my best tomorrow to make a good recovery and make a very good race.”

“Difficult” to understand crash, say Aldeguer

Aldeguer was also unharmed in the fall, but admits it was “difficult to understand” because he didn’t feel like he was on the limit when he went for the overtake.

“I hope Marco is ok,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“When I crashed, I go directly to him to say sorry. Difficult accident to understand because I wasn’t in the limit.

“I tried to overtake in that difficult Turn 5. But I lost the front. Unlucky for Marco who was there.

“The pace in that moment was super good. I was trying to recover positions. But it’s like this.

“We have to do this type of mistake this year. Tomorrow we have a long lap, but we have another opportunity to improve and do a nice comeback.”