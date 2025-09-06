Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle

Aprilia’s Bezzecchi was taken down in a collision with Aldeguer

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi has escaped serious injury from a nasty tangle triggered by Fermin Aldeguer during the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint.

Recovering from 12th on the grid, the factory Aprilia rider was battling inside the top 10 for some points but was being hounded by a rapid Fermin Aldeguer on the Gresini Ducati.

The rookie went for a move on the inside of the Turn 5 left-hander on lap eight of 12 when he lost the front and slammed into Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi initially looked in considerable discomfort and had to go to the medical centre for examination. However, he escaped with only bruising.

The FIM stewards awarded Aldeguer with a long lap penalty for the grand prix, while Bezzecchi brushed the incident off as “nothing crazy”.

“I had to go for some medical checks,” he said.

“Fortunately everything is ok. We made some X-Rays. But nothing is broken, so everything is ok for tomorrow.

“Of course, I have a bit of pain especially in my left leg and in my left arm. But until that moment, the sprint was not going bad.

“I had a good pace and I was managing the tyres well, trying to recover some places.

“About the incident, nothing crazy. It’s something that can happen in the races and I will try my best tomorrow to make a good recovery and make a very good race.”

“Difficult” to understand crash, say Aldeguer

Aldeguer was also unharmed in the fall, but admits it was “difficult to understand” because he didn’t feel like he was on the limit when he went for the overtake.

“I hope Marco is ok,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“When I crashed, I go directly to him to say sorry. Difficult accident to understand because I wasn’t in the limit.

“I tried to overtake in that difficult Turn 5. But I lost the front. Unlucky for Marco who was there.

“The pace in that moment was super good. I was trying to recover positions. But it’s like this.

“We have to do this type of mistake this year. Tomorrow we have a long lap, but we have another opportunity to improve and do a nice comeback.”

Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde satisfied with second as Scott Redding had “ a little bit extra” in Donington Race one
6m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
BSB News
Rory Skinner clung onto third at Donington Park as Danny Kent “didn’t make that easy”
36m ago
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
BSB News
Scott Redding takes Donington win after “best start”, still riding “too protective”
38m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington, race one podium, Kyle Ryde, Rory Skinner
MotoGP News
Joan Mir showed “we can fight for something serious”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
“Problems” at both ends for Nicolo Bulega at French WorldSBK: “We have to improve”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris expects “big challenge” to beat Max Verstappen at Italian GP
2h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying
3h ago
Hadjar was unimpressed at Sainz in qualifying
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Sam Lowes bemused by French WorldSBK Race 1 crash: “I’m not sure what happened”
3h ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)
3h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington Park