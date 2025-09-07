Alex Marquez: “Painful” mistake “helped me win” | Turn 10 middle finger

Alex Marquez bounced back from a “painful” Sprint crash to score a “perfect” Catalan MotoGP victory over brother Marc, ending the factory Ducati rider’s 15-race win streak.

It marked Alex’s second premier-class triumph, following Jerez, and his first grand prix podium since Sachsenring before the summer break.

The Gresini rider admitted Saturday’s error, which he blamed on overconfidence while leading, still hurts, but also sharpened his focus.

“That mistake is still painful, but it was the best way to forget it a little bit,” Alex said. “Also, that mistake helped me win today because I was braking so late in that corner when I did that mistake.”

Alex lost the holeshot to Marc at Turn 1 but struck back a few laps later. Despite being the fastest for race pace in practice, he couldn't break clear of the factory Ducati until the closing stages.

Catalan MotoGP lap times: Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini

“Never relaxed with Marc behind”

“It’s not easy to have Marc behind you for 24 laps,” Alex said. “Many times I say to the guys, ‘don’t put the name [on the pit board], just forget it’.

“It’s really difficult because he’s a rider that you know will be on the limit, closing the front, the rear, but he will always try. So you are never relaxed when you have Marc behind.

“I was just trying to manage the tyres, manage everything. I did a perfect race, no mistakes. I’m so happy for that and it was the best way to come back to our level.”

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Gravel roll and middle finger

The Gresini rider's victory celebrations included stopping at Turn 10, the scene of his Sprint fall, where he rolled in the gravel and aimed a double middle finger at the corner.

“The most special celebration was at Turn 12, in front of the fans,” he smiled.

“But at Turn 10, I said, I hate that corner today and I need to take revenge! So I did the roll, and both middle fingers. Like, you are here, but today I won!”

Alex’s win trimmed Marc’s lead slightly to 182 points, ensuring the MotoGP title battle officially continues beyond Misano next weekend.

More significantly, it extended Alex's advantage over Francesco Bagnaia in the fight for runner-up to 68 points.

24 hours earlier, Alex Marquez threw away a safe Sprint victory at Turn 10