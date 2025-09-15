“A lot of ambition” for Luca Marini after “positives” at Misano MotoGP test

Luca Marini says he has “a lot of ambition” for the remainder of the 2025 season after a “really busy day” at the post-race Misano MotoGP test.

Marini entered the test after a strong weekend in the San Marino MotoGP, qualifying on the second row and finishing both races in the top-10.

Only 12th-fastest on the timesheet at the end of the test, Marini was on double-duty in Misano due to the absence of his Honda HRC Castrol teammate Joan Mir from the box, the Spaniard electing not to ride on Monday.

Marini, who debuted a new rear aerodynamic configuration already on Friday at Misano, was pleased with his work, helped by consistent and good weather in Misano.

“A really busy day for us because unfortunately Joan [Mir] could not ride, we had to adjust our plan a little bit,” Luca Marini said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a lot of time today because the weather and the track was perfect, so it was no problem and meant we tried some different things.

“I am overall happy with what we tried, both for the next few races and for the longer-term future – I want to say thank you to everyone in the garage and back in Japan for their hard work because we have had a lot of positives this weekend and today.

“Like always, we have to find the best compromise between everything on the bike.

“Still some things to improve, but I head to the races in Asia with a lot of ambition to continue on our path.”