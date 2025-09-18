Alex Marquez: Gresini MotoGP success “Not a coincidence”

The success found by the Gresini Ducati team in MotoGP is “not a coincidence”, according to Alex Marquez, who has detailed the reasons he thinks that “all the riders that were on Gresini won at least a MotoGP race”.

Marquez became the latest Gresini Racing winner in MotoGP when he took victory in the Spanish Grand Prix back in May, and he backed that up with a win at the Catalan Grand Prix at round 15 of the 2025 season.

Before the Spanish rider, his brother, current championship leader at the factory Ducati team Marc Marquez, won three races in 2024; Fabio Di Giannantonio was victorious for the team at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix; and Enea Bastianini won four races in 2022, Gresini’s first season without Fausto Gresini at the helm and its first since becoming a satellite Ducati team having operated the factory Aprilia team since 2015.

For Alex Marquez, “passion” and “atmosphere” are two clear reasons for the team’s success in the premier class of grand prix racing.

“It’s difficult to say a difference, but I think it’s not a [coincidence] that all the riders that were on Gresini won at least a MotoGP race,” Marquez told the pre-event press conference ahead of the San Marino MotoGP.

“Fermin [Aldeguer] will win sooner or later.

“So, it’s not a [coincidence], it’s a thing of how they work in the box, how they have the passion for the races.

“It’s a really good atmosphere for the rider, they didn’t give to you pressure, they just try to give the confidence to win a race.

“It’s something super-nice and everybody that was in that box was competitive, so it’s something that is strange but is super-nice.”

Enea Bastianini, who raced for Gresini for three seasons in Moto3 before rejoining the team in MotoGP in 2022, agreed with Marquez that the passion for racing within the Gresini box is a part of the team’s success.

“From my side, it’s more or less the same as what Alex [Marquez] said,” Bastianini told the San Marino pre-event press conference.

“Gresini, I know very well the team for a long time because I was a rookie during 2014 and I did three consecutive years in that team.

“After, I came back with that team in MotoGP and that, for me, has been really special. All the people inside that team are so passionate about motorsport and you can feel it.”