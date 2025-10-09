Yamaha V4 MotoGP engine “different for every test and wild-card”

Yamaha’s new V4 engine went through a “good number” of versions before arriving at the spec used for Augusto Fernandez’s Misano MotoGP wild-card.

But technical director Max Bartolini has pledged that development won’t slow down and further engine evolutions will be introduced each time the all-new bike takes to the track.

That includes Fernandez’s two remaining wild-card appearances this season, at Sepang later this month, and then the Valencia finale in mid-November.

“We made many prototypes before arriving at this actual one,” Bartolini said of the Misano-spec engine.

“Exactly how many versions? Let's say, it’s a good number!

“But still, the engine is completely under development.

“Probably every wild-card, every test, the engine will be different again, and then we have to see what will happen next year.”

Despite some teething issues. Fernandez set a competitive pace during practice at Misano and finished the San Marino Grand Prix by scoring points for 14th.

“Well, the first 27 laps in race pace for the bike, and we have a lot of work to do to understand, because it looks like the window is very narrow to have a good feeling and a very bad one,” said Fernandez, who was also hampered by ‘fake’ fuel warnings on his dash.

“But when you check our fastest lap of the race, it's under one second off Fabio. So we have some good things.”

Those good things, according to fellow test rider Andrea Dovizioso, are braking and grip:

“Straight away, the way you can brake with this [V4] bike, I felt different, and for me it's much better,” said the Italian veteran.

“We were also focused on the grip, the way to find grip and manage the grip.”

However, the V4 received mixed reviews from Yamaha’s race riders at the following post-race test, with former world champion Fabio Quartararo offering he harshest verdict: “I don't see any progress in the areas we need.”

Team-mate Alex Rins and Pramac’s Jack Miller were more positive, after lapping between 0.6-0.9s off their times with the current Inline4-powered bike the same day.

Part of that deficit is due to a 'conservative' engine output, with Fernandez the slowest rider through the speed trap during the grand prix and Quartararo bottom of the charts at the Monday test.

Yamaha is yet to officially commit to racing the V4 next season, but it will be a major surprise if it isn’t on the grid at next year’s Buriram opener, followed by a modified 850cc version for 2027.

“Like everybody, we have to follow what the championship [technical rules] request,” said Dovizioso.

“I think this [prototype] is a good base from what the tyres and the rules of MotoGP request now.”

Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio added: “The track will judge the quality of our job, but as Dovi said, MotoGP today brings in one clear direction, which is this kind of [V4 engine] configuration to exploit fully the rules.

“So at least [by having a V4] we will be equal [with the other manufacturers] on that, and the rest is what we have to put on the table.

“We have a lot of experience in designing the other parts of the bike, and this is what we are going to do, working together with our two factory teams, four factory riders.”