Luca Marini: 2026 Honda “already better than bike we have now”

Luca Marini’s next outing on 2026 Honda will be at the Valencia post-season MotoGP test, “but it’s already better than the bike we have now.”

Luca Marini, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

Luca Marini is confident that Honda’s 2026 MotoGP prototype is already “better than the bike we have now.”

After an early wet win for Johann Zarco and a podium for the Frenchman at Silverstone, Honda’s results suffered a mid-season slump.

However, updates to the chassis, swingarm, engine and aero have helped the RCV become a regular top-six contender since the summer break.

Marini and team-mate Joan Mir have both taken their best-yet Honda results in recent rounds, a fourth place for the Italian in the Balaton Sprint, followed by a podium for Mir at Motegi.

"Engine always the most difficult part of the bike"

The Honda riders have also shown impressive straight-line performance, including Mir setting the highest speed of the weekend last time in Indonesia.

“Power!” confirmed Marini, when asked the latest Honda engine. “They did a very good job. 

"The overall performance is better, but they worked very well in particular because improving the engine is always the most difficult part of the bike, in my opinion.”

That’s because improving one part of an engine’s performance or character, usually takes something else away.

“This time they did it very well… A little bit more performance, with everything [else] the same.”

Luca Marini, HRC, carbon fibre swingarm
Luca Marini, HRC, carbon fibre swingarm

Meanwhile, the carbon fibre swingarm is not so clear cut, with Marini switching back and forth.

“Aluminium is better in some areas, like on-gas and pick-up phase and drive area, but is a bit worse in [corner] entry,” he said.

But when there is little overall performance difference, the Italian favours the composite.

“We put carbon because it is lighter, and the weight makes a lot of difference. We always try to be very light on the bike…

“Because I am a little bit taller and heavier than other riders, it is super-important for us in terms of managing the tyres and stopping power.”

Marini began the Indonesian MotoGP weekend fastest in FP1, and finished it with fifth place - in the thick of a big podium battle - in the grand prix.

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

2026 Honda “already better than the bike we have now”

Honda now looks set to carry its end-of-season momentum into 2026 with next year’s machine already undergoing testing with the race riders.

“Next year’s bike will be even better,” Marini declared. “We are developing it every time with new ideas and some updates.

“We’ll try it for sure again in the Valencia test, but I think it’s already better than the bike we have now.”

One area that Honda is targeting to become regular podium contenders is getting more from the tyres during a time attack, so that they can start higher on the grid.

“We need to find a better way to extract the grip from the rear tyre, and use it better. Because at the moment, this is the biggest issue that we can have when we are riding,” Marini explained.

Marini starts the final four rounds of the season 13th in the world championship, but within 20 points of LCR’s Johann Zarco (10th), having outscored the Frenchman by 70 points to 31 over the last nine rounds.

Mir, in 15th overall, has scored 45 points over the same period.

In this article

Luca Marini: 2026 Honda MotoGP machine “already better than bike we have now”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Luca Marini: 2026 Honda MotoGP machine “already better than bike we have now”
Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris