Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’

Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi has pinned his struggles at Sepang on tyres

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi says he is struggling at the 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix because every time he uses new tyres “it’s as if they weren’t there”.

The Italian came into the Sepang weekend on a streak of back-to-back sprints and the clear favourite to maintain late-season pressure on Ducati.

However, Marco Bezzecchi failed to get directly into Q2 on Friday in Malaysia and could only manage 14th on the grid. It marked his first Q2 miss since the Aragon Grand Prix in early June.

Bezzecchi managed to recover some ground in the sprint to get to seventh at the chequered flag, but was promoted a place due to Fermin Aldeguer’s time penalty.

Reflecting on his sprint, Bezzecchi admits he knew the Sepang weekend would be a struggle, and has blamed that on the Aprilia not being able to switch on new tyres.

“It’s a shame I missed my qualifying lap,” he told Sky Italy.

“But I’m not complaining. I knew we’d struggle here, and we’re working on a lot of things that will be useful in the future.

“All weekend, when I put on new tyres, it’s as if they weren’t there. I can’t find that extra grip that everyone has at the start of the race.

“But I think I can do a little better in the [main] race.”

He added later, when speaking to the English media: “Well, not the best one, but many improvements, especially in the sprint.

“So, in the end, almost satisfied. Of course, coming from Phillip Island and Mandalika where we were pretty fast, here we’ve been struggling a bit more.

“But we’ve also been understanding a lot of things that will help us for the future. So, the sprint of today was not too bad.

“I could recover many places and I enjoyed the battle, with many overtakes. To grab some points starting from 14th was not too bad.”

With Pecco Bagnaia winning the 10-lap sprint on Saturday at Sepang, he is now level on points in the battle for third with Bezzecchi.

In this article

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’MotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’F1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’F1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’JournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’JournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’Social Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’Indonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’Journalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli ‘fighting for the title’ in Sepang MotoGP sprint
5m ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”
50m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’
58m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “so sorry” to be involved in milestone MotoGP crash for Luca Marini
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of season
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer celebrates 2025 MotoGP rookie of the year title. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP struggles
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli. Qualifying, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Updated: 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Alex and Marc Marquez "not getting credit we deserve" for 2025 MotoGP title 1-2
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer loses Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium after post-race penalty
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.