Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”

Joan Mir says he has “no big regrets” for his crash in the Malaysian MotoGP Sprint while chasing a podium.

Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

For the first time in 2025, the factory Honda MotoGP team suffered a double DNF in the Malaysian Sprint, but for Joan Mir there were “no big regrets” about the result.

For Mir, it was a crash at turn nine out of fourth place, and one which marked his 45th DNF – Sprints and grands prix combined – as a Honda rider in just under just under three seasons. This number doesn’t take into account the six Sprints and five grands prix he’s withdrawn from or been declared unfit for.

However, the result of the Sepang race was not something to put a negative spin on what the Spanish rider saw overall as a positive day for himself and Honda.

“No big regrets,” Joan Mir told MotoGP.com after his crash in the Sepang Sprint.

“We were fighting for something valuable that I guess that I was smelling the podium all the laps that I did.

“Even when it was time to push and open a gap with the others, we were able to be strong, that is the first part of the Sprint race is always very hard.”

Explaining his crash, Mir said he entered turn nine with “more margin” than normal.

“Then I was expecting a drop from the tyres, as we could see the last five or four laps would be probably the key of that Sprint race – and [it was],” he said.

“I was expecting that drop, just probably going into the corner with a bit more margin, I unloaded the front a bit more than what I should and I lost the front.

“It was completely my mistake, I apologise to the team because I’m sorry. I wanted to finish in a different way.

“But tomorrow we will try again, we will see if we can manage the tyres and if we can be as competitive as today.

“I feel good riding this bike. It’s true that we have some problems that need to be solved already, but we are on it.”

Marini entered “too slowly” in Espargaro crash

If Joan Mir’s crash statistics at Honda are especially high, his Honda HRC Castrol teammate’s stand out for the opposite reason.

In 2024, Luca Marini racked up a total of four crashes; in 2025, the fall in the Sepang Sprint was his first of the season in MotoGP.

The Italian crashed while trying to pass Pol Espargaro on the inside at the penultimate corner, but misjudged the move slightly which meant Espargaro had no way to avoid contact.

“I just saw Pol [Espargaro] went a little bit wide and I said ‘I try to go in’,” Marini explained.

“But I went in too slowly. Just not enough speed so he didn’t see me, so he just made his own trajectory, his own line, and I was there so we touched and I crashed.

“But it’s something that can happen.”

Marini said his move was necessary to make at that moment because he was struggling in the hot air of Espargaro’s KTM.

“It was important to try on Pol in that moment because I was struggling too much, the race was too difficult for us,” he said.

“As soon as the pressure and the temperature of the front tyre raise up it becomes everything too difficult for us: we cannot brake, we cannot entry fast in the corners, there is no turning.

“So, it’s a problem for everybody for sure, but we struggle more.

“It’s a pity because we had the pace for fighting for the podium, but starting from so behind it’s impossible now at the moment.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”MotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”F1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”F1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”JournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”JournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”Social Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”Indonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”Journalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli ‘fighting for the title’ in Sepang MotoGP sprint
3m ago
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Dual Honda crash milestones in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint but “no big regrets”
47m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi on his Malaysian MotoGP woes: ‘It’s like the tyres aren’t there’
56m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “so sorry” to be involved in milestone MotoGP crash for Luca Marini
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rookie of the year Fermin Aldeguer “thought I wasn’t ready” at start of season
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer celebrates 2025 MotoGP rookie of the year title. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta ‘just accepting’ ongoing KTM MotoGP struggles
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli. Qualifying, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Updated: 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint Race Results after a penalty
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Alex and Marc Marquez "not getting credit we deserve" for 2025 MotoGP title 1-2
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer loses Malaysian MotoGP Sprint podium after post-race penalty
2h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.