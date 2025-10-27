Pedro Acosta: More MotoGP points than 2024 but “not a nice season”

Despite a difficult start to the 2025 MotoGP season, Pedro Acosta has now comfortably beaten last year’s points tally.

Acosta scored 215 points last season, held over 20 rounds, making nine podium appearances in grand prix and sprint races on his way to sixth in the standings for Tech3.

This year, at the factory KTM team, he’s scored 260 points after 20 rounds, holds fifth in the standings (with two rounds to go) and has eight rostrums to his name.

That includes a pair of podiums at this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

“Even with fewer podiums, I have more points than last year, for this it looks like I'm more constant," said Acosta, who didn’t stand on this year’s rostrum until round 12, at Brno.

"Even more since the summer break, we don't lose a lot of points let's say, or we don't lose a lot of opportunities.

“Okay, it was not nice to crash in Hungary in the sprint, it was not nice to lose the chain in Misano, and it was not nice to destroy the tyres in Japan. 

"But [it’s] not a nice season anyway. In my opinion, we don't compete for nothing. For this, it’s not my target here."

While compatriots Fermin Aldeguer and Raul Fernandez have become first-time MotoGP winners in recent rounds, former Moto3 and Moto2  champion Acosta is still waiting for a premier-class victory.

“But it’s true that I'm finding many things that before I was missing, like this constancy and this understanding of what MotoGP means, in the complete package," Acosta continued. "I think this is also important.

“I mean, everyone here in MotoGP has tough years. I remember Joan [Mir] in Moto2 or Alex [Marquez] even in LCR. Everyone needs these hard moments to become one step better.”

Sunday’s runner-up result to Alex Marquez was the fifth time that Acosta has finished second in a MotoGP race.

Gresini Ducati rookie Aldeguer was a grand prix runner-up once before his victory in Mandalika. 

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Fernandez’s first win was also his first MotoGP podium.

