Marc Marquez’s manager gives positive recovery update: ‘He'll be on a bike soon’

Marc Marquez’s injury recovery is going well, according to his manager

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez’s recovery from a shoulder injury “is going well”, according to his manager, who believes he will back on a bike “soon”.

The 32-year-old suffered a complicated right shoulder injury in a tangle with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

While surgery wasn’t assessed as necessary initially, Marc Marquez ultimately had to go under the knife to improve recovery and has been ruled out of the rest of the 2025 season.

Marquez’s recovery timeline is expected to take him right up to the beginning of pre-season testing in 2026, “but everything is evolving” well, says his manager Jaime Martinez.

As for when Marquez can get back onto a motorbike to begin training, Martinez believes that will be soon, though admits “that depends on the doctors”.

“The recovery is going well, step-by-step,” Martinez told the MotoGP world feed on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

“We are following all of the doctors’ advice closely, and we are really just going on the timing that we have to go. But everything is evolving really good.”

Asked when Marquez will be back on a bike, he replied: “That depends more on the doctors.

“For sure, we will just be aware that it’s a severe injury that you really need to be patient with.

“And as soon as the doctors give us the green light, he will jump on a bike.

“He is trying to improve every day and trying to make that injury better and better. But I think it’s soon that he will be back on a bike.”

MotoGP medical officer Dr. Angel Charte recently said Marquez was right to end his 2025 season early, as trying to come back too soon would have jeopardised his career.

Marquez’s injury came just a week after he won his seventh MotoGP world title and first in six years.

Despite the complicated nature of the right shoulder injury, he did not aggravate the existing serious injury in his humerus that he suffered in 2020.

Marquez will be replaced at the final two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia by Ducati World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega.

The reigning champion will be present in Valencia next week to attend the post-season awards gala.

In this article

Marc Marquez’s manager gives positive recovery update: ‘He'll be on a bike soon’
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Why Pedro Acosta credits MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa for Portugal podium
4m ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Portimao: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
Why Franco Colapinto kept his Alpine F1 seat for 2026
1h ago
Colapinto will remain in F1 next year
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi cruises to victory for Aprilia
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Race Results
2h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025, Portuguese GP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s manager gives positive recovery update: ‘He'll be on a bike soon’
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Mixed up starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Who starts where
2h ago
Verstappen starts down in P16
F1 News
Max Verstappen to start Sao Paulo GP from pit lane after major Red Bull changes
2h ago
Max Verstappen