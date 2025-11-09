Marc Marquez’s manager gives positive recovery update: ‘He'll be on a bike soon’

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez’s recovery from a shoulder injury “is going well”, according to his manager, who believes he will back on a bike “soon”.

The 32-year-old suffered a complicated right shoulder injury in a tangle with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

While surgery wasn’t assessed as necessary initially, Marc Marquez ultimately had to go under the knife to improve recovery and has been ruled out of the rest of the 2025 season.

Marquez’s recovery timeline is expected to take him right up to the beginning of pre-season testing in 2026, “but everything is evolving” well, says his manager Jaime Martinez.

As for when Marquez can get back onto a motorbike to begin training, Martinez believes that will be soon, though admits “that depends on the doctors”.

“The recovery is going well, step-by-step,” Martinez told the MotoGP world feed on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

“We are following all of the doctors’ advice closely, and we are really just going on the timing that we have to go. But everything is evolving really good.”

Asked when Marquez will be back on a bike, he replied: “That depends more on the doctors.

“For sure, we will just be aware that it’s a severe injury that you really need to be patient with.

“And as soon as the doctors give us the green light, he will jump on a bike.

“He is trying to improve every day and trying to make that injury better and better. But I think it’s soon that he will be back on a bike.”

MotoGP medical officer Dr. Angel Charte recently said Marquez was right to end his 2025 season early, as trying to come back too soon would have jeopardised his career.

Marquez’s injury came just a week after he won his seventh MotoGP world title and first in six years.

Despite the complicated nature of the right shoulder injury, he did not aggravate the existing serious injury in his humerus that he suffered in 2020.

Marquez will be replaced at the final two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia by Ducati World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega.

The reigning champion will be present in Valencia next week to attend the post-season awards gala.