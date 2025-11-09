Marco Bezzecchi dominates the 2025 Portimao MotoGP for his second grand prix victory of the season.

Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta again joined the Italian on the podium. But while they had battled to the line in the Sprint, the Aprilia rider was out of reach on Sunday.

Marco Bezzecchi repulsed Acosta at Turn 1, while Marquez - who clinched a narrow Saturday win over Acosta and Bezzecchi - passed the KTM rider a lap later.

Pedro Acosta’s victory challenge faded - but Alex Marquez also surprisingly dropped away from Bezzecchi by the halfway stage, then came under late pressure from the RC16.

With Francesco Bagnaia crashing out of fourth place, Bezzecchi now has one hand on third place in the world championship heading into the season finale.

Fermin Aldeguer sent some of Brad Binder’s aero flying as he charged forwards from eleventh to take over fourth. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo held off Ai Ogura and Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth.

Home star Miguel Oliveira was cheered on the grid before his final home MotoGP race, which concluded in 14th.

After crashing early in the Sprint, WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega finished his first MotoGP weekend by scoring the final point in 15th.

Franco Morbidelli ran wide on the opening lap, then fell after a clash as he turned in moments later. Both Tech3 riders, plus Ogura, were caught up in the incident, with Enea Bastianini later making a pit stop.

Seventh on the opening lap, Joan Mir again retired with an early Honda technical issue.

After soft rears for the Sprint, riders moved to the medium rear for the grand prix, again paired with the hard front. The only exception was Alex Rins, on the medium front.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 41m 13.616s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +2.583s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.188s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +12.860s 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.327s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.442s 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +19.255s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +20.612s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +21.040s 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +26.517s 11 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +28.226s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +29.717s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +30.372s 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +31.621s 15 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +32.072s 16 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +39.869s 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +61.999s 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2 laps Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) DNF

* Rookie

Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and withdrew from the remainder of this weekend to rest for Valencia.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega made his MotoGP debut in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix, respectively - also remained on the sidelines due to injury.

They were again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

The Valencia MotoGP season finale takes place next weekend.