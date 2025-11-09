2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi dominates the 2025 Portimao MotoGP for his second grand prix victory of the season.

Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta again joined the Italian on the podium. But while they had battled to the line in the Sprint, the Aprilia rider was out of reach on Sunday.

Marco Bezzecchi repulsed Acosta at Turn 1, while Marquez - who clinched a narrow Saturday win over Acosta and Bezzecchi - passed the KTM rider a lap later.

Pedro Acosta’s victory challenge faded - but Alex Marquez also surprisingly dropped away from Bezzecchi by the halfway stage, then came under late pressure from the RC16.

With Francesco Bagnaia crashing out of fourth place, Bezzecchi now has one hand on third place in the world championship heading into the season finale.

Fermin Aldeguer sent some of Brad Binder’s aero flying as he charged forwards from eleventh to take over fourth. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo held off Ai Ogura and Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth.

Home star Miguel Oliveira was cheered on the grid before his final home MotoGP race, which concluded in 14th.

After crashing early in the Sprint, WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega finished his first MotoGP weekend by scoring the final point in 15th.

Franco Morbidelli ran wide on the opening lap, then fell after a clash as he turned in moments later. Both Tech3 riders, plus Ogura, were caught up in the incident, with Enea Bastianini later making a pit stop.

Seventh on the opening lap, Joan Mir again retired with an early Honda technical issue.

After soft rears for the Sprint, riders moved to the medium rear for the grand prix, again paired with the hard front. The only exception was Alex Rins, on the medium front.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)41m 13.616s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+2.583s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.188s
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+12.860s
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.327s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.442s
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+19.255s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+20.612s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+21.040s
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+26.517s
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+28.226s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+29.717s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+30.372s
14Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+31.621s
15Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+32.072s
16Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+39.869s
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+61.999s
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2 laps
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)DNF

* Rookie

Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and withdrew from the remainder of this weekend to rest for Valencia.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega made his MotoGP debut in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix, respectively - also remained on the sidelines due to injury.

They were again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

The Valencia MotoGP season finale takes place next weekend.

