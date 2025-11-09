2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi dominates the 2025 Portimao MotoGP for his second grand prix victory of the season.
Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta again joined the Italian on the podium. But while they had battled to the line in the Sprint, the Aprilia rider was out of reach on Sunday.
Marco Bezzecchi repulsed Acosta at Turn 1, while Marquez - who clinched a narrow Saturday win over Acosta and Bezzecchi - passed the KTM rider a lap later.
Pedro Acosta’s victory challenge faded - but Alex Marquez also surprisingly dropped away from Bezzecchi by the halfway stage, then came under late pressure from the RC16.
With Francesco Bagnaia crashing out of fourth place, Bezzecchi now has one hand on third place in the world championship heading into the season finale.
Fermin Aldeguer sent some of Brad Binder’s aero flying as he charged forwards from eleventh to take over fourth. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo held off Ai Ogura and Fabio di Giannantonio for sixth.
Home star Miguel Oliveira was cheered on the grid before his final home MotoGP race, which concluded in 14th.
After crashing early in the Sprint, WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega finished his first MotoGP weekend by scoring the final point in 15th.
Franco Morbidelli ran wide on the opening lap, then fell after a clash as he turned in moments later. Both Tech3 riders, plus Ogura, were caught up in the incident, with Enea Bastianini later making a pit stop.
Seventh on the opening lap, Joan Mir again retired with an early Honda technical issue.
After soft rears for the Sprint, riders moved to the medium rear for the grand prix, again paired with the hard front. The only exception was Alex Rins, on the medium front.
2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|41m 13.616s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+2.583s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.188s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+12.860s
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.327s
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.442s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+19.255s
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+20.612s
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+21.040s
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+26.517s
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+28.226s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+29.717s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+30.372s
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+31.621s
|15
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+32.072s
|16
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+39.869s
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+61.999s
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2 laps
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
* Rookie
Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and withdrew from the remainder of this weekend to rest for Valencia.
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega made his MotoGP debut in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.
Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix, respectively - also remained on the sidelines due to injury.
They were again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
The Valencia MotoGP season finale takes place next weekend.