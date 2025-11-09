Portimao: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round 21 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi is on course to hand Aprilia a best-ever third in the final MotoGP World Championship standings after victory in Portimao was combined with a DNF for Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.
Bagnaia is now 35 points behind Bezzecchi with just 37 remaining at the Valencia finale - but could yet lose fourth, sitting just three points clear of KTM's Pedro Acosta.
Gresini's Alex Marquez, who has already wrapped up second in the standings behind injured brother Marc Marquez, finished second on Sunday with Acosta in third.
Further back, Fabio di Giannantonio holds an 11-point lead over VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the fight for sixth, after Morbidelli crashed out early in Portimao.
Ducati stand-in Nicolo Bulega scored his first MotoGP point, at the end of his first weekend.
The Valencia MotoGP finale takes place next weekend.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|445
|(-100)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|323
|(-222)
|4
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|288
|(-257)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|285
|(-260)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|239
|(-306)
|7
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|227
|(-318)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|203
|(-342)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|198
|(-347)
|10
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|146
|(-399)
|11
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|145
|(-400)
|12
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|144
|(-401)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|133
|(-412)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|106
|(-439)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|93
|(-452)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|88
|(-457)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|72
|(-473)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|66
|(-479)
|20
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|38
|(-507)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|29
|(-516)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|7
|(-538)
|27
|N/A
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1
|(-544)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie