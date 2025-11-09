Marco Bezzecchi is on course to hand Aprilia a best-ever third in the final MotoGP World Championship standings after victory in Portimao was combined with a DNF for Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia is now 35 points behind Bezzecchi with just 37 remaining at the Valencia finale - but could yet lose fourth, sitting just three points clear of KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Gresini's Alex Marquez, who has already wrapped up second in the standings behind injured brother Marc Marquez, finished second on Sunday with Acosta in third.

Further back, Fabio di Giannantonio holds an 11-point lead over VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the fight for sixth, after Morbidelli crashed out early in Portimao.

Ducati stand-in Nicolo Bulega scored his first MotoGP point, at the end of his first weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Valencia MotoGP finale takes place next weekend.

Portimao: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 445 (-100) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 323 (-222) 4 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 288 (-257) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 285 (-260) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 239 (-306) 7 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 227 (-318) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 203 (-342) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 198 (-347) 10 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 146 (-399) 11 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 145 (-400) 12 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 144 (-401) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 133 (-412) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 106 (-439) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 93 (-452) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 88 (-457) 17 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 72 (-473) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 66 (-479) 20 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 38 (-507) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 29 (-516) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 7 (-538) 27 N/A Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1 (-544)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

