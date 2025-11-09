Portimao: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi is on course to hand Aprilia a best-ever third in the final MotoGP World Championship standings after victory in Portimao was combined with a DNF for Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia is now 35 points behind Bezzecchi with just 37 remaining at the Valencia finale - but could yet lose fourth, sitting just three points clear of KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Gresini's Alex Marquez, who has already wrapped up second in the standings behind injured brother Marc Marquez, finished second on Sunday with Acosta in third.

Further back, Fabio di Giannantonio holds an 11-point lead over VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the fight for sixth, after Morbidelli crashed out early in Portimao.

Ducati stand-in Nicolo Bulega scored his first MotoGP point, at the end of his first weekend.

The Valencia MotoGP finale takes place next weekend.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)445(-100)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)323(-222)
4=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)288(-257)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)285(-260)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)239(-306)
7=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)227(-318)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*203(-342)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)198(-347)
10=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)146(-399)
11^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)145(-400)
12˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)144(-401)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)133(-412)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)106(-439)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)93(-452)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*88(-457)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)72(-473)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)66(-479)
20=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)38(-507)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)29(-516)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*7(-538)
27N/ANicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1(-544)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

