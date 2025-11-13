Fabio Quartararo outlines fears of ‘destroyed’ V4 MotoGP test in Valencia

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo admits he doesn’t know how many V4 bikes he will have at the Valencia MotoGP test, but is wary of his day being ‘destroyed’ if he only has one.

This weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix finale looks set to be the last race outing of Yamaha’s inline-four MotoGP bike.

It announced last year that it was finally developing a V4 for the first time in the modern era, with the bike racing twice already with Augusto Fernandez this season.

He will complete a third outing on it this weekend in Valencia, where he will have some new items to try - though not a new engine.

On Tuesday at the post-race test, all four Yamaha race riders will have V4s to try, though - at present - it appears they will only have one each.

When asked about this, he said: “I have no idea. I mean, I hope we don’t have only one, because a bad crash on Tuesday morning in Turn 4 can destroy all of the test.”

Quartararo highlights the biggest lesson from 2025 season

The 2025 season has been a marked improvement over last year for Yamaha, even if it will still finish last in the constructors’ standings.

The brand has enjoyed a handful of podiums with Quartararo, as well as five pole positions.

Quartararo has expressed frustration at many points this year, however, as Yamaha has continued to struggle from numerous recurring problems, while his initial impression of the V4 at the Misano test was less than enthusiastic.

But, reflecting on 2025, he believes one thing he has improved has been his commitment, regardless of what positions he is fighting for.

“My personal side is I’m giving my best,” he said.

“I’ve learned this year that I would be pushing the same if it’s for first position, fifth position or 10th position.

“And I think that this is something that I’ve really improved during this 2025 season.”