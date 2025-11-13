Alex Marquez says he ‘deserves’ 2026 MotoGP title-favourite tag

Alex Marquez believes he has earned the title-favourite status he will get in 2026

Alex Marquez says he “likes that people will put me as one of the title contenders” in MotoGP 2026, because “it’s what we deserve” after the season he has put together.

The Gresini Ducati rider has put in his best season ever in the premier class in 2025, having won three grands prix and two sprints on his way to second in the standings.

Consistently the best Ducati rider behind runaway world champion Marc Marquez this season, Alex Marquez’s form has earned him a factory-spec Desmosedici for next year.

As the season has gone on, Marquez’s attitude towards his results has shifted, with the 29-year-old admitting he is less happy with podium finishes now compared to earlier this year.

But he sees this as a good thing, as it means he will go into 2026 as one of the favourites to fight for the title, which he feels he has earned.

“I felt it already,” he said on Thursday at the Valencia Grand Prix when asked if he felt like his result expectations were shifting.

“In the beginning of the year, I was super happy to be on the podium.

“Now, if we are second, third, I’m happy, but not like at the beginning of the year.

“And I think it will be the same next year. So, what we need to do is work.

“I like that people will put me in the reference for ’26, as one of the title contenders. It’s what we deserve for this ’25 season.

“And we need to take the opportunity in a good way. We don’t need to change the mentality, because I think that will be wrong. But I’m accepting that pressure.”

With Marc Marquez absent since Indonesia due to injury, Alex Marquez says he has found new motivation in trying to fill his shoes as the reference rider on the grid.

“Less people outside the motor home. A lot of positive things,” he joked, when asked if he noticed a difference with his older brother not in the paddock.

“It’s something that makes things interesting, because when you have a reference all season, and then that reference is not here, it’s quite interesting to see.

“But it’s something that motivates me to be the reference, to be the guy who sets the limit on track.

“So, that changed quite a lot, but it’s something that this year - compared to a few years ago - I accept much better and I’m more relaxed.”

