MotoGP issues update on injured riders ahead of Valencia finale

MotoGP has confirmed that Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez have been declared fit to compete in this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix finale.

MotoGP’s injury list for the 2025 season has been extensive, with only two rounds seeing the full grid present for both races.

Ahead of this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, three riders needed evaluation by MotoGP’s medical team before being cleared to compete.

The most high-profile of those was 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, who has been absent since Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix with a displaced shoulder fracture.

The Aprilia rider passed a medical check at home on Monday and was given the green light to travel to Valencia, where he had to be evaluated again on Thursday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He has now been cleared to begin the Valencia weekend on Friday.

The FIM stewards also announced on Thursday that he will have a double long lap to serve in the grand prix on Sunday for the collision with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in Japan that left him with the aforementioned shoulder injury.

MotoGP’s medical team has also cleared Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales to return to action, having been absent since Indonesia to continue recovery on a shoulder he injured at the German Grand Prix.

He began bike training again just before the Portuguese Grand Prix, and had hoped to take part in the Portimao round.

However, the decision was taken to sit out the Portuguese round in order to be as fit as possible for the Valencia finale and the post-race test.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez sat out the Portuguese Grand Prix, after suffering a partially dislocated shoulder in a fast crash during FP1.

He has been passed fit by MotoGP medical staff to take part in the Valencia weekend.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will not take part in this weekend’s 22nd round of the campaign, after injuring his right shoulder in a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

He required surgery on the injury in the week after the incident, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The factory Ducati rider said earlier this week that his recovery is going well, with his sling now removed.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

His manager said in Portugal that he expects Marquez to begin bike training again soon.