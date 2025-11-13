MotoGP issues update on injured riders ahead of Valencia finale

Three riders have been declared fit to race in the Valencia MotoGP finale

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has confirmed that Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez have been declared fit to compete in this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix finale.

MotoGP’s injury list for the 2025 season has been extensive, with only two rounds seeing the full grid present for both races.

Ahead of this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, three riders needed evaluation by MotoGP’s medical team before being cleared to compete.

The most high-profile of those was 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, who has been absent since Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix with a displaced shoulder fracture.

The Aprilia rider passed a medical check at home on Monday and was given the green light to travel to Valencia, where he had to be evaluated again on Thursday.

He has now been cleared to begin the Valencia weekend on Friday.

The FIM stewards also announced on Thursday that he will have a double long lap to serve in the grand prix on Sunday for the collision with Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in Japan that left him with the aforementioned shoulder injury.

MotoGP’s medical team has also cleared Tech3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales to return to action, having been absent since Indonesia to continue recovery on a shoulder he injured at the German Grand Prix.

He began bike training again just before the Portuguese Grand Prix, and had hoped to take part in the Portimao round.

However, the decision was taken to sit out the Portuguese round in order to be as fit as possible for the Valencia finale and the post-race test.

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez sat out the Portuguese Grand Prix, after suffering a partially dislocated shoulder in a fast crash during FP1.

He has been passed fit by MotoGP medical staff to take part in the Valencia weekend.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will not take part in this weekend’s 22nd round of the campaign, after injuring his right shoulder in a collision at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

He required surgery on the injury in the week after the incident, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The factory Ducati rider said earlier this week that his recovery is going well, with his sling now removed.

His manager said in Portugal that he expects Marquez to begin bike training again soon.

MotoGP issues update on injured riders ahead of Valencia finale
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Have Lewis Hamilton’s improvement documents offended Ferrari?
9m ago
Hamilton is still podium-less for Ferrari
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin’s MotoGP injury ‘worse than expected’: ‘I’ve only ridden a scooter…’
25m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP issues update on injured riders ahead of Valencia finale
50m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Australian burger chain apologises for Oscar Piastri F1 form ‘curse’
1h ago
Piastri's hopes of winning a maiden F1 title are fading
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez says he ‘deserves’ 2026 MotoGP title-favourite tag
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo outlines fears of ‘destroyed’ V4 MotoGP test in Valencia
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira confirms 2026 WorldSBK crew chief, first BMW test date
2h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Ducati test role “great opportunity” for “dream” 2027 MotoGP debut
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
The Red Bull “trick” that helped Max Verstappen and irked McLaren
2h ago
Verstappen charged from the pitlane to third
WSBK News
Ducati cup to feature at multiple WorldSBK events in 2026
2h ago
Ducati V2 Future Champ Academy Panigale V2 S. Credit: Ducati.