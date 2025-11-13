Jorge Martin’s MotoGP injury ‘worse than expected’: ‘I’ve only ridden a scooter…’

Jorge Martin has opened up on his recent injury layoff ahead of his race return

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin admits the shoulder injury that has kept him out since the Japanese MotoGP round was “worse than expected”, and he kept him off bikes completely.

The 2024 world champion suffered a displaced fracture in his collarbone in a crash with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi in the sprint at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He has been absent since, with Jorge Martin only cleared to return this week for the Valencia season finale.

On Thursday at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Martin says his injury was “worse than expected”, while admitting he hasn’t been able to do any bike training as preparation for his return.

“I understood straight away that the collarbone was broken, but then, getting into the injury, it was much worse than we expected,” he said.

“The first day, I was counting and said, ‘Maybe in Australia I can be back’.

“So, it was just two races [off]. But then I understood the injury was much worse than expected, with ligaments and muscles.

“It was quite tough, even to be here in Valencia.

“I still haven’t ridden a bike; just the scooter from the paddock. So, it will be a nice test tomorrow to go again on a MotoGP bike.”

Martin was cleared by MotoGP doctors on Thursday to participate this weekend, though he says, “if I feel pain, I will stop”.

Should he make it to Sunday’s grand prix, he will have a double long lap penalty to serve for the collision with Bezzecchi at Motegi.

Even without this, Martin had no expectations for results coming into the weekend, which he says is “quite strange” as Valencia is “one of my best tracks”.

“I mean, I did podiums for the last eight of nine years, I think,” he added.

“So, it’s one of my best tracks, but not this time.

“It’s strange to come to a race knowing you won’t be performing at your 100%.

“It’s quite strange, but I will try to make laps with no pressure, try to make my long laps, and then get ready for Tuesday, because it will be an important day to try new parts and get ready for next season.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

