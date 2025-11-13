Ducati “not the only problem” warning issued by one MotoGP star

KTM’s Pedro Acosta says Ducati is ‘not the only problem’ in MotoGP now, as other manufacturers have closed the gap going into 2026.

As the 2025 season draws to a close, Ducati ends it having swept to all three world titles, including total domination in the riders’ and constructors’ standings.

Despite the GP25 proving inconsistent for the likes of Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez won 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to the title, while the GP24 has four wins to its credit from 22 rounds.

Ducati has faced stiffer opposition from Aprilia as the season has gone on, however, while Honda and KTM have made steps towards consistent podium challenges.

When asked on Thursday at the Valencia Grand Prix if he thought KTM could fight with Ducati in 2026, Pedro Acosta replied: “What is clear, we cannot really know the steps, but we are not really good enough.

“What is true is that, now, not only Ducati is the problem.

“Now Aprilia is really strong, Honda looks like it’s coming.

“KTM was improving from the summer break to here.

“For this, it looks like now the championship is much closer between manufacturers. As a result, there’s not only one problem now; it’s like four.”

Acosta sets “no expectations” as win drought nears second full year

This weekend’s Valencia finale marks the last chance for Acosta to end his wait for a maiden MotoGP victory, as KTM’s drought extends to 2022.

MotoGP’s last visit to Valencia in 2023 saw KTM duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder fight for the win before crashing.

But Acosta is keeping his feet on the ground when asked if he views Valencia as an opportunity to win.

“Well, to be honest, there’s not a lot of expectation around,” he said.

“It’s true that the last time MotoGP raced here in 2023, Jack was super competitive, also Brad.

“Pol [Espargaro]] was taking the first KTM podium here in Valencia [in 2018, in the wet].

“Let’s see how I feel tomorrow when I go out with the bike.

“Then, let’s see if we can work on the problems around. It’s true that we found some consistency in the last couple of GPs. But, still the last dance to go.”