Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty

Joan Mir was unhappy with his penalty for a collision in the sprint

Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Honda’s Joan Mir claims the explanation he was given by the FIM MotoGP stewards after he was penalised for a collision in the Valencia sprint “confirmed” a “lack of consistency”.

The 2020 world champion wiped out his Honda team-mate Luca Marini on the second lap of Saturday's sprint at the Valencia Grand Prix, after he crashed on his own into the side of the Italian.

Afterwards, Joan Mir felt he shouldn’t get a penalty, otherwise “nobody will overtake” again.

The stewards did award him with a long lap, which he served on Sunday in the grand prix on his way to 13th.

When asked on Sunday about his meeting with chief FIM steward Simon Crafar, Mir raged: “Was very funny, because he said ‘no, this action, we will penalise you’.

“I said ‘ok, can you put up the video please of what happened with [Ai] Ogura in the Sachsenring?’

“He said ‘yeah, we can put’. Ogura Turn 1 in Sachsenring, he crashed, he hit me and we finished both on the ground. [I asked] did you penalise this in Sachsenring.

“He said ‘no’. [I asked] will you penalise me? [He said] ‘yes, in Sachsenring we made a mistake, because we should have penalised’.

“So, this confirmed the lack of consistency in the penalties that we don’t understand.”

Crash understands Mir’s comments are not completely accurate, as the stewards explained that Ogura was not penalised because he was not attempting an overtake in that collision.

In that incident, Mir was already wide at Turn 1, while Ogura lost the front-end while on the normal racing line. 

Mir, on the other hand, was overtaking Marini at the time he crashed and collected his team-mate.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was similarly unhappy with the stewards’ decision to penalise him for a collision in the sprint with Fermin Aldeguer.

Mir and Miller are the first open critics of new chief steward Simon Crafar, even though his approach in 2025 has been widely praised by the grid across the campaign.

Mir battled “massive, unexpected” tyre drop in Valencia MotoGP

Long lap penalty aside, Mir’s grand prix on Sunday was hindered by an unexpected drop in grip from his rear medium tyre.

“I had a lack of grip from the beginning,” he said.

“I don’t really understand why. Then I was going down in the last 10 laps, like a massive drop.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had as big a drop in my life as this, losing that much performance in the last part of the race.

“But these things can happen. We will understand why, because I don’t have any answers today.

“I don’t know. It was super unexpected. I made a lot of laps working this weekend on tyre management, and I had a massive drop. We will try to understand to have some answers.”

In this article

Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Toprak and I “feeling very similar” on MotoGP bike
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM fought “for nothing” in MotoGP 2025, “I want more”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “Sorry for Pecco, I thought Quartararo had a technical problem...”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia clash, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli warned he “has to be more careful” after Valencia MotoGP incident
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia gives Johann Zarco Valencia MotoGP crash verdict
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin reveals Aprilia decision to end his Valencia MotoGP early
4h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains Valencia MotoGP “to completely forget”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP