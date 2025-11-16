Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win

Alex Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP season ended with a tough Valencia Grand Prix

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Alex Marquez says his hopes of fighting for victory in the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix were dashed by rear tyre issues just five laps into the 2025 finale.

The 2025 championship runner-up took a surprise sprint victory on Saturday in Valencia, having felt like he didn’t have the pace to match Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

This set up a duel between the pair for Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix, with eventual winner Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez breaking away from the rest of the pack early on.

However, Marquez’s pace began to drop after five laps, as he experienced a sudden loss of grip on his rear medium tyre.

He took the chequered flag in sixth, after team-mate Fermin Aldeguer passed him at the final corner on the last lap.

“We didn’t change it,” he said when asked if set-up was the problem.

“We tried a thing in the warm-up, but I didn’t really feel good.

“So, we decided to go with the same [bike] as yesterday.

“I mean, yeah, I was able to make a good start, to be quite competitive behind Marco.

“But, from lap five to seven, more or less, I started to drop so much on the rear.

“And that was the problem, a lot of vibrations on the rear, and all that. I suffered from that moment until the end.

“The last 15 laps were difficult to finish. Better that something like this happened now than in the mid-season in ’26. So, better to have this problem now to understand on Tuesday.”

Marquez added that “the first drop” on grip came “too early”, as his rear tyre hadn’t even come up to optimal working temperature.

“I don’t know,” he said.

“We need to analyse a little bit and understand, because the first drop was too early because the tyre at that moment was not at the right temperature yet.

“In the first five laps you maybe use 15% of the tyre, but no more.

“But I started in that moment to have some vibrations, some drop on the left, especially on the straight.

“But the important thing was to learn and adapt the riding style to finish the race.”

Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Toprak and I “feeling very similar” on MotoGP bike
56m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM fought “for nothing” in MotoGP 2025, “I want more”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “Sorry for Pecco, I thought Quartararo had a technical problem...”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia clash, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli warned he “has to be more careful” after Valencia MotoGP incident
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia gives Johann Zarco Valencia MotoGP crash verdict
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin reveals Aprilia decision to end his Valencia MotoGP early
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains Valencia MotoGP “to completely forget”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP