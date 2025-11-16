Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory

Marco Bezzecchi’s Valencia MotoGP win has come with an extra special prize

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Victory at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix has seen Marco Bezzecchi win “a bet” with Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola to take his 2025 bike home with him.

The 27-year-old confirmed third in the 2025 standings on Saturday in the sprint in Valencia, though was left unhappy after being unable to fight for the podium from pole position.

But Marco Bezzecchi led Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix from start to finish, absorbing big pressure from Raul Fernandez late on, to secure his third main race win of the campaign.

On the cooldown lap, Bezzecchi stopped to propose to his RS-GP.

Asked about this after the race, Bezzecchi says his marriage celebration was linked to a bet he had with RIvola, who said he could keep this year’s RS-GP if he scored three grand prix victories.

“Let’s say that, now it’s super trendy to get married, and I wanted to be a little bit more trendy because normally I don’t follow these things,” he joked on Sunday evening.

“I love my bike. It was super cool.

“I won this bike in a bet, because with Massimo I told him ‘if I was able to win three races, then then bike was coming home’.

“And I won the bike. So, I had to ask her if she wanted to marry me, and fortunately, she said yes.”

On where he will keep the bike, Bezzecchi says it will take pride of place in his living room in a space he has kept empty all season.

“Not in my bedroom, but I have a perfect place,” he began.

“It’s in my living room. I have a huge space that I kept all season empty, and it’s the first thing I see when I go inside the house.

“So, like this, when I went back home from training, I remember very well what to try to achieve.”

Bezzecchi said his struggles in the sprint were a “slap in the face”, though this made him “angry” enough to spur him on in the grand prix.

“Well, yesterday, after the pole position, I was super confident.

“But in the sprint I took a slap in my face because I wasn’t able to fight for the podium.

“This, for sure, made me angry and motivated to be able to fight today. So, I’m very satisfied.”

In this article

Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: Toprak and I “feeling very similar” on MotoGP bike
55m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM fought “for nothing” in MotoGP 2025, “I want more”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “Sorry for Pecco, I thought Quartararo had a technical problem...”
1h ago
Johann Zarco, Francesco Bagnaia clash, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘won a bet’ to keep his Aprilia after Valencia MotoGP victory
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains why he couldn’t fight for Valencia MotoGP win
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Unhappy Joan Mir critical of MotoGP stewards after his Valencia penalty
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli warned he “has to be more careful” after Valencia MotoGP incident
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia gives Johann Zarco Valencia MotoGP crash verdict
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin reveals Aprilia decision to end his Valencia MotoGP early
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo explains Valencia MotoGP “to completely forget”
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP