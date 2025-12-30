Honda MotoGP factory status not affecting Luca Marini’s VR46 relationship

Honda MotoGP rider Luca Marini says he is not “becoming independent” of the VR46 Academy, despite his wishes to remain with HRC long-term.

The half-brother of Valentino Rossi made his MotoGP debut on a VR46-run Avintia Ducati entry in 2021, before moving to the VR46 squad for its full-time premier class debut the following year.

Luca Marini looked set to remain with the VR46 operation into 2024, before being chosen as a late replacement for Marc Marquez at Honda’s factory team.

After a tough first year on the Honda, Marini emerged as a consistent runner for the brand, while also proving hugely effective with bike development.

Following some uncertainty in the summer, especially amid Jorge Martin links, Honda confirmed Marini’s seat for 2026.

While the Honda factory seats will be major parts of the 2027 rider market, with a number of high-profile names already linked, Marini remains committed to extending his time with HRC.

He has also dismissed suggestions that an extended stay with Honda will mean lessening his association with the VR46 Academy.

“That's not the case,” he told AS.

“Whenever I can, I spend time with them.

“I'm not in any process of becoming independent; all I try to do is give 100% every weekend.

“It's true that in a factory team we have more events and meetings than in a private team, so it's harder to find time to be with the guys from the Academy.

Now [Marco] Bezzecchi is also in a factory team, as is Pecco [Bagnaia].

“Being together isn't so easy, but between us, everything is the same as always.”

Marini ended the 2025 season 13th in the standings and just six points from Johann Zarco, who won a grand prix on the RC213V at Le Mans.

The Italian missed three rounds from Aragon to Assen following a serious crash during testing for the Suzuka 8 Hours.

However, he achieved his best results as a Honda rider in the second half of the season when he returned to action.