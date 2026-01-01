The Honda MotoGP step praised as “high level” in 2025

Luca Marini believes Honda’s ability to analyse data before and after every MotoGP race weekend in 2025 is now “at a very high level” and has contributed to HRC’s resurgence.

The Japanese manufacturer enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, as it ended its podium drought on an RC213V package that made clear steps.

Johann Zarco won the French Grand Prix in wet conditions, while HRC tallied up three other dry-weather podiums across the campaign, marking a first for the brand since the 2023 season.

Consistently strong results led to Honda elevating itself out of rank D in the concessions standings, marking the clearest sign of its progress.

While the bike itself made several key improvements over the year, particularly to its engine, Luca Marini praised Honda’s improved ability to understand the data gathered from each race weekend.

“For me, I’m here for one year more, so from the beginning it has changed so much,” Marini said during the Valencia weekend.

“This year, I think the whole package has improved, because we have more people, more engineers.

“The method of analysing the data before a race and after a race is now at a very high level.

“So, thanks to all the people who are pushing a lot in this project and next season we can do much better.

“Keep working like this, the method has improved even more, but I think we can do another step.”

Honda’s form in 2025 led to it being linked to high-profile names like Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta for 2026, before it ultimately extended Luca Marini’s deal.

Joining the brand as Marc Marquez’s replacement at the factory squad from a very limited pool of options in 2024, Marini’s analytical approach has become a welcome boost for Honda.

“I’m very satisfied,” he said of his time so far with Honda.

“At the beginning, the challenge was quite tough.

“But in just a year and a half, we’ve come back to achieving great results.

“I know it’s not victories or not enough podiums. But we are getting closer.

“Now is the most difficult part, but we still have a very long season next year to be there fighting in the top three in all of the GPs.”