Alex Rins reveals what made “mentally tough” Yamaha MotoGP stint easier

Alex Rins admits his two seasons with Yamaha in MotoGP have been “mentally tough”, but praises the “professional” crew he has around him in the garage.

The six-time MotoGP race winner joined the factory Yamaha squad in 2024 after a difficult sole year with LCR Honda, in which he suffered a serious leg injury at the Italian Grand Prix.

Alex Rins was expected to gel quickly with the Yamaha and its inline-four engine, having proven successful on Suzuki’s version of the motor between 2017 and 2022.

But he has so far failed to recapture the race-winning form he showed on the GSX-RR and the Honda, with his best result on the Yamaha over two seasons a seventh in the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix.

There were moments of promise in 2025, including a challenge for the podium at Mandalika after qualifying in fourth.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

But he ended the year third out of the four Yamahas in 19th in the standings on 68 points, while team-mate Fabio Quartararo managed 201 and a handful of podiums.

No thoughts of crew changes for Alex Rins

During times of struggle, teams often look to make crew changes around a rider.

But Rins says this is not something he has ever felt was necessary at Yamaha.

“It was a bit tough, mentally,” he said in Valencia about his two years with Yamaha.

“But, having a good group of people around you and good professionals, it’s easier.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“In the end, you need to be at 100%, so they try to, in the tougher moments, to not think like this.

“I believe in my team, and I know that they are really professional and they are the best ones.

“For next year, Yamaha renewed them, so everything is going to be the same.”

The 2026 season will be Rins’ last of his current contract.

He and team-mate Quartararo will launch Yamaha’s 2026 season officially at an event in Jakarta on 21 January.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Next year will mark a significant change for Yamaha, as it gets set to campaign a V4 bike for the first time in the modern era.