Aprilia targets spring debut for 850cc MotoGP prototype

Aprilia expects to put its 850cc MotoGP prototype on track by the “beginning of spring”, according to technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini.

As previously reported, the Noale factory’s 2027 engine has been running on the test bench alongside ongoing refinement of the final 1000cc version of the RS-GP.

“Challenge is the right word! But we are super prepared,” Sterlacchini said at Thursday’s Aprilia team launch.

“The [850cc] engine is running on the test bench in let’s say ‘testing mode’ for reliability, to confirm everything and also to start part of the development.

“Basically, we are thinking that around the beginning of spring the first prototype will go on track.

“At the end of the day, the first prototype is already done, but it’s in the test phase.

“We are quite confident, quite optimistic.”

KTM became the first MotoGP manufacturer to run an 850cc prototype on track last December, with Honda following a few weeks later.

Balancing resources between the current season and the new regulations is a complex task, but Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola believes the Italian manufacturer’s efficiency will be a strength.

“I think this is an advantage, in fact, for us,” Rivola said. “I think, in general, Italian companies, for sure I can speak for Noale, are super efficient. So I see no reason why our 2027 bike shouldn't be very competitive.

“Maybe the big question mark is not about the bike or the engine, it will be the [Pirelli] tyres. That is the most challenging [aspect], maybe.

“At the same time, if a company knows that it can fight for podiums at every race, they can also deliver a good job for 2027. So I see that more like a good opportunity rather than a problem.”

Sterlacchini added: “You have to exploit the strong point of each company.

“I 100% agree with Massimo that European culture in general is more reactive, especially the Italian companies.

“We believe that we can handle the confusion, the mess, because we are super reactive. I believe that is more an opportunity than a problem.”

Aprilia, which finished second to Ducati in last year’s MotoGP constructors’ standings, is yet to sign any riders for the 2027 850cc era.

Like Aprilia, Ducati and Yamaha are yet to put an 850cc machine on track.