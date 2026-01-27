KTM MotoGP boss makes big Pedro Acosta admission: ‘We haven’t done enough yet’

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer admits “we haven’t done enough yet” to convince Pedro Acosta to sign for the 2027 MotoGP season, but believes “we have a chance”.

The 21-year-old’s MotoGP future is the current hot topic in the paddock, as he comes into the final year of his KTM contract.

After a disappointing 2025, in which it took him half a season to become a regular podium contender, his days with KTM have long appeared numbered.

This sense has only been heightened by repeated reports of Pedro Acosta being eyed by Ducati to join Marc Marquez in 2027 at its factory team.

On Tuesday, Acosta ducked questions about his future following KTM’s 2026 launch event.

KTM confident its winter work can lead to contract talks with Acosta

When asked by Crash.net if he felt KTM had done enough to convince Acosta for 2027, Pit Beirer admits it hasn’t.

However, he is confident the work KTM has done over the winter with its RC16 will bear fruit at the upcoming Sepang test and offer a chance to pick up negotiations with Acosta.

“We haven’t done enough yet, because we need to prove first,” Beirer began.

“Somehow, I think the end of the year gave him confidence.

“But he made no secret that he expects still another step on the bike, that we are in a position to offer him a contract for the future.

“We made a very clear plan on how we’re going to face the season and how we’re going to face the Sepang test, especially.

“So, I’m quite certain the Sepang test will be important for us to show not just Pedro but all our riders what we’ve delivered over the winter.

“I’m confident we will deliver, we will have a good Sepang test, and from that atmosphere, we’re going to talk with our riders about the future.

“I don’t want to talk to them right now when they all expect a step for us.

“We did our homework, we need to get some good lap times in Sepang.

“The feeling for the rider is important; it’s not just the lap time, it’s how they feel when they jump on the bike, if some problems we wanted to fix are solved.

“That’s why I feel we have a chance to talk to Pedro about the future.”