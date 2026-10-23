MotoGP Australian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 at the Australian MotoGP

Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi led the way in a twice red-flagged Practice to safely secure a direct Q2 place at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider brushed off a collision with Alex Marquez early in the session at Turn 4, which briefly brought out the red flags, to lead the way at the chequered flag with a 1m26.775s.

He led Aprilia stablemate Raul Fernandez, with the Trackhouse rider still carrying a hand injury following a collision with Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Marc Marquez was third on the Ducati, as he set an identical time to fourth-placed Ai Ogura on the second of the Trackhouse bikes.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati turned heads in Practice on Friday afternoon, as it debuted swingarm wings similar to those pioneered by Aprilia.

Championship leader Jorge Martin was fifth, as he sits just two points clear of Marquez going into what is expected to be, weather-pending, the sprint on Saturday.

Alex Marquez was sixth despite a late crash for Gresini Ducati, while KTM duo Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta followed.

Diogo Moreira was ninth for LCR Honda, while Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top 10 for VR46 Ducati.

Pecco Bagnaia missed out on a Q2 spot in 14 as his struggles on the factory Ducati continued.

MotoGP Australia: Who is in Q2?

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)1'26.775s
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.072s
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.126s
4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.126s
5Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.255s
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.375s
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.407s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.433s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.744s
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.756s

MotoGP Australia: Who is in Q1?

11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.782s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.823s
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.880s
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.952s
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.051s
16Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.065s
17Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.204s
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.341s
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.377s
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.045s

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Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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