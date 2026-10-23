MotoGP Australian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Marco Bezzecchi led the way in a twice red-flagged Practice to safely secure a direct Q2 place at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider brushed off a collision with Alex Marquez early in the session at Turn 4, which briefly brought out the red flags, to lead the way at the chequered flag with a 1m26.775s.

He led Aprilia stablemate Raul Fernandez, with the Trackhouse rider still carrying a hand injury following a collision with Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Marc Marquez was third on the Ducati, as he set an identical time to fourth-placed Ai Ogura on the second of the Trackhouse bikes.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Ducati turned heads in Practice on Friday afternoon, as it debuted swingarm wings similar to those pioneered by Aprilia.

Championship leader Jorge Martin was fifth, as he sits just two points clear of Marquez going into what is expected to be, weather-pending, the sprint on Saturday.

Alex Marquez was sixth despite a late crash for Gresini Ducati, while KTM duo Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta followed.

Diogo Moreira was ninth for LCR Honda, while Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the top 10 for VR46 Ducati.

Pecco Bagnaia missed out on a Q2 spot in 14 as his struggles on the factory Ducati continued.

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MotoGP Australia: Who is in Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'26.775s 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.072s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.126s 4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.126s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.255s 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.375s 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.407s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.433s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.744s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.756s

MotoGP Australia: Who is in Q1?

11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.782s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.823s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.880s 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.952s 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.051s 16 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.065s 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.204s 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.341s 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.377s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.045s