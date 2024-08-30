Aragon MotoGP, Practice: Lap record puts Marquez fastest on Friday

A new lap record was enough to put Marc Marquez fastest in Practice on Friday in Aragon by almost 0.3 seconds.

The Gresini Ducati rider was ahead of the Aprilia duo of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinlales, but Marquez was the clear fastest rider all day.

It was, though, a good day for Aprilia. Not only were the factory riders in the top three, but both Trackhouse riders made Q2, too. Raul Fernandez set the ninth-fastest time in Practice, ahead of his teammate, Miguel Oliveira, in 10th.

Jorge Martin was fourth-fastest despite persistent troubles with getting his Ducati stopped. Similar troubles were encountered all day by Francesco Bagnaia who finished sixth - an improvement on his 21st in FP1 but still almost 0.8 seconds behind Marquez.

Alex Marquez was reduced to one bike early on with an issue on his number one machine in the opening minutes, but was fifth at the end.

Franco Morbidelli was seventh-fastest, ahead of Johann Zarco, who put Honda in Q2 for the first time in 2024 with his best time, eighth-fastest overall.

Enea Bastianini was on course to get himself into Q2, but a crash for Jac k Miller in the final corner brought out the yellow flags and they caused Bastianini's final lap to be cancelled, leaving him down in 15th.

There were also crashes for Fabio Quartararo and Augusto Fernandez, both of whom were okay afterwards.