2022 Misano MotoGP Test Results - Tuesday lap times

6 Sep 2022
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Lap times as of 12:45pm and the start of the lunch break, on day one of the final in-season MotoGP test of the year, at Misano.

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders have remained at Misano for a test on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The main news is the return of Marc Marquez, back on a Repsol Honda MotoGP bike for the first time since the Italian Grand Prix in May.

The eight-time world champion has been sidelined for the past three months due to bone realignment surgery on his long-suffering right arm.

Marquez's only track time since the latest operation came on a CBR600 last week and how his arm performs at Misano will largely determine if he is fit enough for a MotoGP race return at Aragon on September 16-18.

As of 12:45, when track action was paused for the lunch break, Marquez was 17th fastest but only 0.864s from the top after 38 laps.

Meanwhile, team-mate Pol Espargaro has made big progress to fourth on the timesheets, behind only new leader Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales and Yamaha's world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Honda, like all the factories barring the soon-to-depart Suzuki, is expected to roll out potential developments for 2023.

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (12:45pm)
  RiderNatTeamTime
1^5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1m 31.531s
2˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.026s
3˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.057s
4˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.176s
5˅1Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.210s
6˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.277s
7=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.333s
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.405s
9=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.419s
10^2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.506s
11˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.524s
12˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.538s
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.623s
14^3Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.682s
15˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.690s
16˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.805s
17˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.864s
18^1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+0.867s
19˅1Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.945s
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.981s
21=Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing (GP22)+1.031s
22=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.103s
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.208s
24=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.289s
25^1Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.508s
26˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.848s
27=Dominique AegerterSWISuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+2.376s
28=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+3.366s

Key:
X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Misano MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 31.868s (2022)

Suzuki has a special guest rider for its final MotoGP test in the form of newly crowned MotoE champion, reigning World Supersport title holder and former Moto2 race winner Dominique Aegerter.

"Riding a Factory MotoGP machine is something I’ve forever wanted to try, so I can’t wait to jump on the bike and enjoy the opportunity," said Aegerter, who has been a podium finisher at the Suzuka 8 Hours on a 1000cc Superbike.

"Rather than a proper testing plan, this is just an opportunity for him to ride our bike," explained Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara. "Having some fun on the MotoGP bike is not only a good way for him to show that he can be fast, but also, we can enjoy hearing a different rider's point of view.”

Aegerter, 31, is working with the injured Joan Mir's crew.

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (12pm)
  RiderNatTeamTime
1=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1m 31.557s
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.031s
3^3Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.184s
4˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.251s
5^6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.307s
6^6Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.379s
7^7Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.498s
8˅4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.510s
9˅1Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.512s
10˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.545s
11˅6Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.561s
12^3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.597s
13˅6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.664s
14^2Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.779s
15˅5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.789s
16^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.838s
17˅4Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.869s
18^1Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.919s
19˅2Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+0.952s
20^3Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing (GP22)+1.005s
21˅1Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.077s
22˅1Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.182s
23^1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.183s
24^1Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.263s
25˅3Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.822s
26=Dani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.945s
27=Dominique AegerterSWISuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+2.350s

 

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (11am)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1m 31.744s30/30
2^6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.262s20/20
3NAFrancesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.317s14/14
4^6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.323s15/21
5NALuca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.374s8/13
6NAEnea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.471s5/12
7NAJohann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.489s22/22
8^4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.521s20/20
9NAPol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.582s18/18
10NAFabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.602s10/12
11NAJorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.656s12/15
12˅9Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.658s10/20
13N/AJack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.703s10/11
14NAMarco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.747s14/17
15˅14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.789s12/18
16˅11Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.871s6/19
17NARaul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+0.988s10/22
18˅12Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.104s12/18
19˅12Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.179s20/21
20˅16Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.412s24/24
21NARemy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.563s10/11
22˅11Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.635s21/23
23NAMichele PirroITAAruba.it Racing (GP22)+1.647s6/6
24NATakaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.714s17/17
25˅16Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.802s22/27
26NADani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.845s10/14
27NADominique AegerterSWISuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+3.509s17/17
 
2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (10am)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1m 32.787s6/7
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.025s14/20
3Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.541s3/3
4Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.576s11/12
5Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.668s3/3
6Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.774s6/6
7Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.936s5/5
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.205s2/2
9Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.591s11/11
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.638s7/7
11Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.733s12/17
12Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.471s2/2

 

Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)181(-30)
3˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)178(-33)
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)138(-73)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-86)
6˅1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-88)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-96)
8^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)101(-110)
9˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)101(-110)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)94(-117)
11˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-121)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)82(-129)
13˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-143)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-169)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)35(-176)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)
 