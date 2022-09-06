2022 Misano MotoGP Test Results - Tuesday lap times
Lap times as of 12:45pm and the start of the lunch break, on day one of the final in-season MotoGP test of the year, at Misano.
Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders have remained at Misano for a test on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The main news is the return of Marc Marquez, back on a Repsol Honda MotoGP bike for the first time since the Italian Grand Prix in May.
The eight-time world champion has been sidelined for the past three months due to bone realignment surgery on his long-suffering right arm.
Marquez's only track time since the latest operation came on a CBR600 last week and how his arm performs at Misano will largely determine if he is fit enough for a MotoGP race return at Aragon on September 16-18.
As of 12:45, when track action was paused for the lunch break, Marquez was 17th fastest but only 0.864s from the top after 38 laps.
Meanwhile, team-mate Pol Espargaro has made big progress to fourth on the timesheets, behind only new leader Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales and Yamaha's world champion Fabio Quartararo.
Honda, like all the factories barring the soon-to-depart Suzuki, is expected to roll out potential developments for 2023.
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (12:45pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|^5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1m 31.531s
|2
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.026s
|3
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.057s
|4
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.176s
|5
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.210s
|6
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.277s
|7
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.333s
|8
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.405s
|9
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.419s
|10
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.506s
|11
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.524s
|12
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.538s
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.623s
|14
|^3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.682s
|15
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.690s
|16
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.805s
|17
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.864s
|18
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.867s
|19
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.945s
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.981s
|21
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing (GP22)
|+1.031s
|22
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.103s
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.208s
|24
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.289s
|25
|^1
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.508s
|26
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.848s
|27
|=
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+2.376s
|28
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+3.366s
Key:
X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Official Misano MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 31.868s (2022)
Suzuki has a special guest rider for its final MotoGP test in the form of newly crowned MotoE champion, reigning World Supersport title holder and former Moto2 race winner Dominique Aegerter.
"Riding a Factory MotoGP machine is something I’ve forever wanted to try, so I can’t wait to jump on the bike and enjoy the opportunity," said Aegerter, who has been a podium finisher at the Suzuka 8 Hours on a 1000cc Superbike.
"Rather than a proper testing plan, this is just an opportunity for him to ride our bike," explained Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara. "Having some fun on the MotoGP bike is not only a good way for him to show that he can be fast, but also, we can enjoy hearing a different rider's point of view.”
Aegerter, 31, is working with the injured Joan Mir's crew.
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (12pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1m 31.557s
|2
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.031s
|3
|^3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.184s
|4
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.251s
|5
|^6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.307s
|6
|^6
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.379s
|7
|^7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.498s
|8
|˅4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.510s
|9
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.512s
|10
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.545s
|11
|˅6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.561s
|12
|^3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.597s
|13
|˅6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.664s
|14
|^2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.779s
|15
|˅5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.789s
|16
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.838s
|17
|˅4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.869s
|18
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.919s
|19
|˅2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.952s
|20
|^3
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing (GP22)
|+1.005s
|21
|˅1
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.077s
|22
|˅1
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.182s
|23
|^1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.183s
|24
|^1
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.263s
|25
|˅3
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.822s
|26
|=
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.945s
|27
|=
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+2.350s
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1m 31.744s
|30/30
|2
|^6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.262s
|20/20
|3
|NA
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.317s
|14/14
|4
|^6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.323s
|15/21
|5
|NA
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.374s
|8/13
|6
|NA
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.471s
|5/12
|7
|NA
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.489s
|22/22
|8
|^4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.521s
|20/20
|9
|NA
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.582s
|18/18
|10
|NA
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.602s
|10/12
|11
|NA
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.656s
|12/15
|12
|˅9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.658s
|10/20
|13
|N/A
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.703s
|10/11
|14
|NA
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.747s
|14/17
|15
|˅14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.789s
|12/18
|16
|˅11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.871s
|6/19
|17
|NA
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.988s
|10/22
|18
|˅12
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.104s
|12/18
|19
|˅12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.179s
|20/21
|20
|˅16
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.412s
|24/24
|21
|NA
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.563s
|10/11
|22
|˅11
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.635s
|21/23
|23
|NA
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing (GP22)
|+1.647s
|6/6
|24
|NA
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.714s
|17/17
|25
|˅16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.802s
|22/27
|26
|NA
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.845s
|10/14
|27
|NA
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+3.509s
|17/17
|2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (10am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1m 32.787s
|6/7
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.025s
|14/20
|3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.541s
|3/3
|4
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.576s
|11/12
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.668s
|3/3
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.774s
|6/6
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.936s
|5/5
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.205s
|2/2
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.591s
|11/11
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.638s
|7/7
|11
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.733s
|12/17
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.471s
|2/2
|Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|211
|2
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|181
|(-30)
|3
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|178
|(-33)
|4
|^2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|138
|(-73)
|5
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|125
|(-86)
|6
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|123
|(-88)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|115
|(-96)
|8
|^3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|101
|(-110)
|9
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|101
|(-110)
|10
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|94
|(-117)
|11
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|90
|(-121)
|12
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|82
|(-129)
|13
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-134)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|68
|(-143)
|15
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|60
|(-151)
|16
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-165)
|17
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-169)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|35
|(-176)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-185)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-188)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-196)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-201)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-202)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|(-203)