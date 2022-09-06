2022 Misano MotoGP Test Results - Tuesday lap times

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders have remained at Misano for a test on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The main news is the return of Marc Marquez, back on a Repsol Honda MotoGP bike for the first time since the Italian Grand Prix in May.

The eight-time world champion has been sidelined for the past three months due to bone realignment surgery on his long-suffering right arm.

Marquez's only track time since the latest operation came on a CBR600 last week and how his arm performs at Misano will largely determine if he is fit enough for a MotoGP race return at Aragon on September 16-18.

As of 12:45, when track action was paused for the lunch break, Marquez was 17th fastest but only 0.864s from the top after 38 laps.

Meanwhile, team-mate Pol Espargaro has made big progress to fourth on the timesheets, behind only new leader Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales and Yamaha's world champion Fabio Quartararo.

Honda, like all the factories barring the soon-to-depart Suzuki, is expected to roll out potential developments for 2023.

2022 Misano MotoGP Test - Tuesday (12:45pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 ^5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1m 31.531s 2 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.026s 3 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.057s 4 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.176s 5 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.210s 6 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.277s 7 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.333s 8 = Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.405s 9 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +0.419s 10 ^2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.506s 11 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.524s 12 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.538s 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.623s 14 ^3 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.682s 15 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.690s 16 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.805s 17 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.864s 18 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +0.867s 19 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.945s 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.981s 21 = Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Racing (GP22) +1.031s 22 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.103s 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.208s 24 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.289s 25 ^1 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.508s 26 ˅1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.848s 27 = Dominique Aegerter SWI Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +2.376s 28 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +3.366s

Key:

X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Misano MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 31.868s (2022)

Suzuki has a special guest rider for its final MotoGP test in the form of newly crowned MotoE champion, reigning World Supersport title holder and former Moto2 race winner Dominique Aegerter.

"Riding a Factory MotoGP machine is something I’ve forever wanted to try, so I can’t wait to jump on the bike and enjoy the opportunity," said Aegerter, who has been a podium finisher at the Suzuka 8 Hours on a 1000cc Superbike.

"Rather than a proper testing plan, this is just an opportunity for him to ride our bike," explained Suzuki project leader Shinichi Sahara. "Having some fun on the MotoGP bike is not only a good way for him to show that he can be fast, but also, we can enjoy hearing a different rider's point of view.”

Aegerter, 31, is working with the injured Joan Mir's crew.

