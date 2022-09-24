Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'55.232s 8/16 302k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.144s 10/19 304k 3 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.155s 14/15 303k 4 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.196s 16/18 295k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.398s 9/18 303k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.936s 13/16 295k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.965s 14/16 299k 8 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.117s 17/18 301k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.316s 15/16 303k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.329s 11/19 298k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.345s 12/13 300k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.356s 16/17 302k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +1.423s 15/17 297k 14 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.511s 15/16 292k 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +1.520s 15/17 303k 16 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.619s 12/19 287k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.642s 16/18 294k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.693s 14/15 298k 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.771s 15/15 289k 20 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +2.060s 16/16 291k 21 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.374s 15/18 288k 22 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN HRC Team (RC213V) +2.424s 16/17 298k 23 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +2.439s 16/17 296k 24 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.595s 14/16 293k 25 Takuya Tsuda JPN Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +3.399s 15/18 294k

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 43.790s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 45.350s (2014)

After a dry Friday, Marc Marquez leads a soaking wet Free Practice 2 for the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi on Saturday morning.

It was the first time Marquez has topped a MotoGP session since Portimao.

The special practice schedule, due to the tight travel time from Aragon, means FP2 was pushed over from Friday and became the new cut-off point for direct access to Qualifying 2.

But the (expected) bad weather meant the likes of Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami, Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin didn't get a chance to try and break into the combined top ten and will thus take part in this afternoon's Qualifying 1.

Title contenders Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro (twice) all ran wide in separate incidents at Turn 3 in the opening minutes of FP2, as riders began seeking a wet set-up for qualifying.

Despite that early off, Quartararo soon looked comfortable on the drenched track, joining fellow wet Mandalika podium finishers Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) and Miguel Oliveira (KTM) in featuring at the top of the timesheets.

But it was Marc Marquez leading Jorge Martin and Bastianini at the midway stage, with Bagnaia outside the top 20 and the Aprilia and Suzuki riders filling the last four places.

The order at the front remained unchanged by the time red flags were waved to retrieve Pol Espargaro's fallen Repsol Honda at Turn 8, with 12mins to go.

After the restart, team-mate Marquez - sixth on Friday, when he suffered some arm and shoulder pain from Motegi's hard braking zones - kept P1 to the chequered flag, the first session he has topped since returning from arm surgery.

Friday leader Jack Miller rose to third between Martin and Oliveira, with Zarco fifth, Franco Morbidelli the top Yamaha in sixth and Bastianini seventh.

Quartararo was shuffled back to tenth, suffering another run-off at the end of the 45mins, while Aleix Espargaro recovered to 11th with Bagnaia in 15th.

Prior to Espargaro's accident, KTM's Brad Binder had been the first faller of the day, running wide and falling under braking at Turn 3.

A 30-minute FP3 session will be held before Qualifying 1.

Dry weather is expected for Sunday.

Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times: Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP) 5 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 6 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 9 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)

Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net Video of Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Just 17 points cover Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro at the top of the MotoGP World Championship standings as the series head into the unknown with its first Asian and Australian races since 2019.



Quartararo’s opening lap accident with Marc Marquez at Aragon, combined with Bagnaia’s second place behind Enea Bastianini, has put the factory Ducati star just 10 points from the Monster Yamaha rider, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also back in the hunt in third.



Home star Takaaki Nakagami has been passed fit to ride despite requiring surgery for injuries to his fingers in last Sunday’s clash with Marquez at Aragon.



The tight travel window to transport freight from Aragon to Motegi means a revised practice schedule in Japan, with a delayed and extended opening practice session running from 15:05-16:20 on Friday. Free Practice 2 is pushed over to Saturday morning with FP3 will be reduced to 30-minutes (replacing the usual FP4), followed by Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2.



The absence of Motegi from the calendar in both 2020 and 2021, due to Covid restrictions, means ten of the full-time riders have never raced at the circuit in the premier class: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.



Also on track this weekend will be Suzuki test rider Takuya Tsuda and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima. Both have been entered as wild-cards in front of their home fans this weekend, although Tsuda will now technically be replacing the injured Joan Mir.



Following Andrea Dovizioso’s retirement, Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow will be starting his second weekend at RNF, where he will complete the season alongside Darryn Binder. Unlike most of the grid, Crutchlow has some private testing experience at Motegi this year.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race