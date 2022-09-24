Japanese MotoGP: Qualifying postponed due to thunderstorm

Both MotoGP Qualifying sessions are still 'expected to go ahead' later than planned on Saturday amid a downpour.

Q1 was due to begin at 3.05pm (local time) / 7.05am (UK time) meaning there may only be a couple of hours of daylight left in Japan for the track to dry and for the action to resume.

While the morning sessions were completed as planned, conditions deteriorated rapidly as Moto2 Qualifying 2 got underway with thunder, lightning and torrential rain forcing red flags.

It now remains to be seen if the storm will pass (and track drain) in time to continue the Saturday schedule - the remaining 9 minutes of Moto2 qualifying, then Free Practice 3, Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 for the premier class.

If it’s not possible for MotoGP qualifying to take place, Race Direction may decide to use the combined practice results to decide Sunday’s grid.

With Free Practice 2 wet, that would mean the Free Practice 1 order (see below) with Jack Miller starting on pole followed by title contenders Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Race day is forecast to be dry.