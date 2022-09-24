Japanese MotoGP: Qualifying postponed due to thunderstorm
A heavy thunderstorm at the Japanese MotoGP has disrupted the Saturday schedule, cancelling Free Practice 3 and postponing Qualifying 1 and 2.
Both MotoGP Qualifying sessions are still 'expected to go ahead' later than planned on Saturday amid a downpour.
Q1 was due to begin at 3.05pm (local time) / 7.05am (UK time) meaning there may only be a couple of hours of daylight left in Japan for the track to dry and for the action to resume.
While the morning sessions were completed as planned, conditions deteriorated rapidly as Moto2 Qualifying 2 got underway with thunder, lightning and torrential rain forcing red flags.
It now remains to be seen if the storm will pass (and track drain) in time to continue the Saturday schedule - the remaining 9 minutes of Moto2 qualifying, then Free Practice 3, Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 for the premier class.
If it’s not possible for MotoGP qualifying to take place, Race Direction may decide to use the combined practice results to decide Sunday’s grid.
With Free Practice 2 wet, that would mean the Free Practice 1 order (see below) with Jack Miller starting on pole followed by title contenders Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).
Race day is forecast to be dry.
|Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results [FRIDAY, DRY]
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|1'44.509s
|25/28
|311k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.028s
|24/26
|313k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.049s
|28/30
|310k
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.068s
|25/26
|310k
|5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.136s
|26/27
|312k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.147s
|23/26
|311k
|7
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.169s
|24/26
|312k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.226s
|29/30
|311k
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.234s
|27/28
|310k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.288s
|24/25
|311k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.289s
|24/25
|314k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.377s
|26/28
|307k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.404s
|27/31
|309k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.469s
|19/24
|312k
|15
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.500s
|26/28
|313k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.556s
|24/28
|306k
|17
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.678s
|23/27
|308k
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+0.857s
|27/30
|307k
|19
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.917s
|27/29
|312k
|20
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.091s
|29/30
|309k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.230s
|25/27
|309k
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|HRC Team (RC213V)
|+1.336s
|22/24
|304k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.482s
|25/27
|308k
|24
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.856s
|17/24
|311k
|25
|Takuya Tsuda
|JPN
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+2.209s
|22/22
|304k
|Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results [Saturday, WET]
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'55.232s
|8/16
|302k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.144s
|10/19
|304k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.155s
|14/15
|303k
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.196s
|16/18
|295k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.398s
|9/18
|303k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.936s
|13/16
|295k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.965s
|14/16
|299k
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.117s
|17/18
|301k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.316s
|15/16
|303k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.329s
|11/19
|298k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.345s
|12/13
|300k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.356s
|16/17
|302k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.423s
|15/17
|297k
|14
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+1.511s
|15/16
|292k
|15
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+1.520s
|15/17
|303k
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.619s
|12/19
|287k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.642s
|16/18
|294k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.693s
|14/15
|298k
|19
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.771s
|15/15
|289k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+2.060s
|16/16
|291k
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.374s
|15/18
|288k
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|HRC Team (RC213V)
|+2.424s
|16/17
|298k
|23
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+2.439s
|16/17
|296k
|24
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.595s
|14/16
|293k
|25
|Takuya Tsuda
|JPN
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+3.399s
|15/18
|294k