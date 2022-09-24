Japanese MotoGP: Qualifying postponed due to thunderstorm

Peter McLaren's picture
24 Sep 2022
Red flag, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September

A heavy thunderstorm at the Japanese MotoGP has disrupted the Saturday schedule, cancelling Free Practice 3 and postponing Qualifying 1 and 2.

Both MotoGP Qualifying sessions are still 'expected to go ahead' later than planned on Saturday amid a downpour.

Q1 was due to begin at 3.05pm (local time) / 7.05am (UK time) meaning there may only be a couple of hours of daylight left in Japan for the track to dry and for the action to resume.

Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

While the morning sessions were completed as planned, conditions deteriorated rapidly as Moto2 Qualifying 2 got underway with thunder, lightning and torrential rain forcing red flags.

It now remains to be seen if the storm will pass (and track drain) in time to continue the Saturday schedule - the remaining 9 minutes of Moto2 qualifying, then Free Practice 3, Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 for the premier class.

If it’s not possible for MotoGP qualifying to take place, Race Direction may decide to use the combined practice results to decide Sunday’s grid.

With Free Practice 2 wet, that would mean the Free Practice 1 order (see below) with Jack Miller starting on pole followed by title contenders Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Race day is forecast to be dry.

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results [FRIDAY, DRY]
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)1'44.509s25/28311k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.028s24/26313k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.049s28/30310k
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.068s25/26310k
5Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.136s26/27312k
6Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.147s23/26311k
7Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.169s24/26312k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.226s29/30311k
9Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.234s27/28310k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.288s24/25311k
11Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.289s24/25314k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.377s26/28307k
13Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.404s27/31309k
14Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.469s19/24312k
15Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.500s26/28313k
16Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.556s24/28306k
17Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.678s23/27308k
18Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+0.857s27/30307k
19Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.917s27/29312k
20Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.091s29/30309k
21Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.230s25/27309k
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHRC Team (RC213V)+1.336s22/24304k
23Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.482s25/27308k
24Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.856s17/24311k
25Takuya TsudaJPNSuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+2.209s22/22304k

 

Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Free Practice (2) Results [Saturday, WET]
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'55.232s8/16302k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.144s10/19304k
3Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.155s14/15303k
4Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.196s16/18295k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.398s9/18303k
6Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.936s13/16295k
7Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.965s14/16299k
8Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.117s17/18301k
9Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.316s15/16303k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.329s11/19298k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.345s12/13300k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.356s16/17302k
13Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+1.423s15/17297k
14Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.511s15/16292k
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+1.520s15/17303k
16Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.619s12/19287k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.642s16/18294k
18Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.693s14/15298k
19Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.771s15/15289k
20Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+2.060s16/16291k
21Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.374s15/18288k
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHRC Team (RC213V)+2.424s16/17298k
23Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+2.439s16/17296k
24Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.595s14/16293k
25Takuya TsudaJPNSuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+3.399s15/18294k
 