Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^11 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 1'30.281s 19/19 338k 2 ^4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.018s 18/20 336k 3 ^7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.190s 16/20 333k 4 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.313s 20/22 333k 5 ^2 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.327s 21/21 330k 6 ˅5 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.433s 20/20 333k 7 ^9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.611s 17/19 336k 8 ˅6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.680s 21/21 332k 9 = Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.682s 17/19 334k 10 ^8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.683s 19/21 331k 11 ^6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.715s 18/18 334k 12 ˅7 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.807s 15/21 332k 13 ^2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.821s 18/19 332k 14 ^7 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.832s 19/19 332k 15 ˅2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +0.874s 12/17 334k 16 ˅8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.896s 20/20 331k 17 ˅3 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.027s 20/20 331k 18 ˅15 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +1.049s 19/19 336k 19 ^4 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.086s 13/14 325k 20 = Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.109s 17/17 331k 21 ˅10 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.370s 12/16 328k 22 ^2 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.646s 21/21 330k 23 ˅4 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.685s 17/18 326k 24 ˅2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +2.609s 10/18 331k

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than FP1.

= Rider is same position as FP1.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP1.

Top 10 Combined Practice Times: Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 4 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 8 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 9 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 29.719s (2019)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.904s (2019)

Johann Zarco moves to the top of the Friday practice times at the Thailand MotoGP after a cloudy, but dry, FP2 at Buriram.

Zarco led four Ducatis at the head of the timesheets in the afternoon, although Marc Marquez's morning time put him fourth on the combined classification, while Aprilia title contender Aleix Espargaro is currently facing a Qualifying 1 appearance.

An impressive 11th this morning, Cal Crutchlow's afternoon ended with a vicious highside on the exit of Turn 7 in the final minutes, leaving the Englishman limping as he walked slowly away.

After two days of rain, conditions miraculously improved just in time for slicks to be used throughout MotoGP FP1, when double Buriram winner Marc Marquez was fastest with a 1m 30.523s after the inevitable (given the unpredictable weather) late soft-tyre showdown.

A further shower then passed over the track at lunchtime, but with the asphalt dry again by the time MotoGP FP2 began, when Marquez picked up where he left off at the top of the timesheets - this time on used medium front-soft rear rubber.

Rookie Marco Bezzecchi was Marquez's closest rival in the opening part of FP2, before a fall interrupted his rhythm, while reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, fast on new and used tyres on his way to second this morning, was visibly annoyed at being followed by Luca Marini.

The Italian, fourth this morning for VR46 Ducati, declined the Frenchman's 'offer' to pass, remaining behind the Yamaha for several laps before the pair swapped positions. By the time they pitted, together, with Quartararo re-passing Marini as they pulled off track, the #20's nearest title rival Bagnaia was leading the session. Quartararo was later followed out of the pits by another Ducati rider, Fabio di Giannantonio.

Meanwhile Bagnaia, now 18 points from Quartararo after the last-lap Motegi DNF, kept control of the session until fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco took over at the midway stage. Suzuki's Alex Rins made it a third different manufacturer to feature at the top this afternoon (but still 0.5s off Marquez's FP1 time).

Time attacks began inside the final ten minutes of FP2, with Jorge Martin promptly firing in the best lap of the day.

Johann Zarco briefly made it a Pramac one-two, before Bagnaia put the red-factory team machine 0.172s clear - towing fellow title contender Aleix Espargaro to 13th in the process, the Aprilia rider having been a lowly 16th this morning and for much of the afternoon.

Zarco then fought back to top the session, while some riders lost their lap due to the yellow flags for Crutchlow's incident.

22nd and +2.183s during his first track session on the Suzuki GSX-RR, Danilo Petrucci was another of the riders not to improve in the afternoon, leaving him 24th and last.

Rookie di Giannantonio and Darryn Binder, who made big lap time progress this afternoon, both walked away from falls in FP2.

Rain showers are also forecast for Saturday.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race