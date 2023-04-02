2023 MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 44m 28.518s 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +4.085s 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +4.681s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.581s 5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +9.746s 6 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +10.562s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.095s 8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +13.694s 9 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +14.327s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +18.515s 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +19.380s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +26.091s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +28.394s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +29.894s 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +36.183s 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +47.753s 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +48.106s

* Rookie.

Marco Bezzecchi has taken a brilliant first MotoGP win - and the 2023 title lead - with a peerless ride in Sunday's wet Argentine Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Runner-up in the Saturday Sprint, Bezzecchi took the lead on the opening lap and remained in a class of his own, also handing Valentino Rossi's VR46 Ducati team its first premier-class victory.

But while one Italian was walking on water, Bezzecchi pulling over 7 seconds clear of the field at one stage, another crashed out of the world championship lead: Reigning title holder Francesco Bagnaia sliding off his factory Ducati soon after taking second from Alex Marquez. Bagnaia slapped his helmet with frustration on the slowdown lap.

That mistake looked to give the remaining podium places to Gresini Ducati's Marquez and Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli, but Pramac's Johann Zarco mounted a late charge to rip third from Morbidelli's grasp with 3 laps to go, then second from Marquez on the final lap.

Nonetheless, Marquez celebrated his first podium since his rookie 2020 season at Repsol Honda, in only his second race weekend on a Ducati.

Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82 Video of Hero to Zero for Marc Marquez | Crash MotoGP Podcast Ep82

Zarco's team-mate Jorge Martin and Jack Miller completed the top six.

Miller’s KTM team-mate Brad Binder, winner of the Sprint from 15th on the grid, couldn’t repeat yesterday’s stunning first lap, then hit the deck after contact from Maverick Vinales at Turn 5.

Another opening lap clash saw Takaaki Nakagami force Fabio Quartararo wide at Turn 7. The Frenchman, who has struggled all weekend, joined Binder at the back of the field.

Both incidents were investigated by the FIM Stewards, with no action taken.

Quartararo mounted an impressive recovery to seventh, on Miller’s rear wheel, while Binder remained at the back of the field, possibly with bike damage.

Last year's dry Aprilia winner Aleix Espargaro was never a contender in the wet and may have suffered a vision issue with his helmet as he dropped back to 14th, two places behind team-mate Vinales. The pair had been first and second in the dry Friday practice sessions.

All riders picked the medium compound wet tyres, front and rear, for the race.

Joan Mir, who underwent hospital checks after an opening lap accident in the Sprint, was declared unfit on Sunday morning due to 'cranial and cervical trauma' that caused ongoing 'nausea and dizziness'.

The Repsol Honda rider's exit meant today's MotoGP field was reduced to just 17 riders with the former world champion joining team-mate Marc Marquez plus Miguel Oliveira, Pol Espargaro and Enea Bastianini on the sidelines.

Mir, Bastianini, Oliveira and Marquez hope to return for round three in COTA, but Espargaro’s injuries are set to see him sidelined for at least several more events. There were no stand-in riders this weekend but Espargaro will be replaced by KTM test rider Jonas Folger next time out.



With Marquez missing, Alex Rins was given one of the newer Honda chassis as used by the #93 for this weekend - but also hopes to try one of the other versions used by Mir.