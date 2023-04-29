2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 18m 7.055s 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.428s 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.680s 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.853s 5 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.638s 6 Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.738s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +3.248s 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +3.380s 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +5.711s 10 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +7.015s 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +7.174s 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.467s 13 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +9.867s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +11.550s 15 Stefan Bradl GER Team HRC (RC213V) +15.455s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.849s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +15.969s 18 Iker Lecuona SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +25.356s 19 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +25.530s Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) DNF Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

KTM's Brad Binder wins a hard-fought, restarted Spanish MotoGP sprint race at a sunny Jerez, from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Jack Miller.

The initial start saw Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli tangle at the turn two hairpin, with title leader Marco Bezzecchi then hitting the fallen Monster Yamaha. Fortunately, all walked away unharmed but Bezzecchi's burning machine required red flags.

The race was reduced to 11 laps, with the original grid positions, for the restart, when Binder and team-mate Miller ran first and second for much of the contest.

A sideways Binder found a way past Miller in the closing stages for his second Sprint victory of the season, with reigning champion Bagnaia collecting second after Miller ran slightly wide on the final lap.

Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira were fourth and fifth with wild-card Dani Pedrosa making it three KTMs in the top six.

Bezzecchi, watched by team boss Valentino Rossi, took the final point in ninth.

Aprilia's pole qualifier Aleix Espargaro crashed out of fifth place in the middle stages, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo failed to make an impact from 16th on the grid.

Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain. Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.The eight time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.