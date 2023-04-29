2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 4 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|18m 7.055s
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.428s
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.680s
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.853s
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.638s
|6
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.738s
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+3.248s
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+3.380s
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+5.711s
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+7.015s
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+7.174s
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+7.467s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+9.867s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+11.550s
|15
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Team HRC (RC213V)
|+15.455s
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.849s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+15.969s
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+25.356s
|19
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+25.530s
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|DNF
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|DNF
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
KTM's Brad Binder wins a hard-fought, restarted Spanish MotoGP sprint race at a sunny Jerez, from Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Jack Miller.
The initial start saw Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli tangle at the turn two hairpin, with title leader Marco Bezzecchi then hitting the fallen Monster Yamaha. Fortunately, all walked away unharmed but Bezzecchi's burning machine required red flags.
The race was reduced to 11 laps, with the original grid positions, for the restart, when Binder and team-mate Miller ran first and second for much of the contest.
A sideways Binder found a way past Miller in the closing stages for his second Sprint victory of the season, with reigning champion Bagnaia collecting second after Miller ran slightly wide on the final lap.
Jorge Martin and Miguel Oliveira were fourth and fifth with wild-card Dani Pedrosa making it three KTMs in the top six.
Bezzecchi, watched by team boss Valentino Rossi, took the final point in ninth.
Aprilia's pole qualifier Aleix Espargaro crashed out of fifth place in the middle stages, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo failed to make an impact from 16th on the grid.
Enea Bastianini tried to return to action after being side-lined by shoulder injuries in the season-opening sprint race but withdrew on Saturday morning due to ongoing pain. Marc Marquez is missing his third event in a row due to hand injuries sustained in his collision with Miguel Oliveira in Portimao.
The eight time world champion is being replaced at Jerez by Honda WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona, who raced in MotoGP for Tech3 KTM during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with a best finish of sixth place. Lecuona, 23, took a WorldSBK podium last season and is currently ninth in the early 2023 standings.
31-time MotoGP winner Dani Pedrosa is also re-joining the premier-class grid this weekend, as a KTM wild-card. It is Pedrosa’s first grand prix appearance since Austria 2021 and first at Jerez since his final full-time season, at Repsol Honda, in 2018.
Pol Espargaro continues to recover from multiple injuries in Portugal and is again replaced at Tech3 by Pedrosa’s fellow KTM test rider Jonas Folger.