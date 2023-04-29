Spanish MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 65 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 62 (-3) 3 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 48 (-17) 4 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-18) 5 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 46 (-19) 6 ^3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-23) 7 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 38 (-27) 8 ^3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 35 (-30) 9 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 34 (-31) 10 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 33 (-32) 11 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 33 (-32) 12 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 29 (-36) 13 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-44) 14 ˅1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 18 (-47) 15 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 14 (-51) 16 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 13 (-52) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 7 (-58) 18 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 7 (-58) 19 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-60) 20 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-60) 21 NA Dani Pedrosa SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 (-61) 22 ˅1 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 4 (-61) 23 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 2 (-63)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie