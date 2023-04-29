2023 Jerez Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after Saturday's Spanish MotoGP Sprint race at Jerez, round 4 of 21.
|Spanish MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|65
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|62
|(-3)
|3
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|48
|(-17)
|4
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-18)
|5
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|46
|(-19)
|6
|^3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-23)
|7
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|38
|(-27)
|8
|^3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|35
|(-30)
|9
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|34
|(-31)
|10
|˅2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|33
|(-32)
|11
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|33
|(-32)
|12
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|29
|(-36)
|13
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|21
|(-44)
|14
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|18
|(-47)
|15
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|14
|(-51)
|16
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|13
|(-52)
|17
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-58)
|18
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|7
|(-58)
|19
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|5
|(-60)
|20
|=
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|5
|(-60)
|21
|NA
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|(-61)
|22
|˅1
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|4
|(-61)
|23
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|2
|(-63)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie