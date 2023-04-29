2023 Jerez Sprint Race: New MotoGP World Championship standings

29 Apr 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

New World Championship standings after Saturday's Spanish MotoGP Sprint race at Jerez, round 4 of 21.

Spanish MotoGP Sprint: New World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)65 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)62(-3)
3^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)48(-17)
4˅1Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)47(-18)
5=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)46(-19)
6^3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-23)
7˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)38(-27)
8^3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)35(-30)
9˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)34(-31)
10˅2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)33(-32)
11^1Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)33(-32)
12˅2Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-36)
13^1Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)21(-44)
14˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)18(-47)
15=Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*14(-51)
16=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)13(-52)
17=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)7(-58)
18=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)7(-58)
19=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)5(-60)
20=Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)5(-60)
21NADani PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)4(-61)
22˅1Jonas FolgerGERTech3 GASGAS (RC16)4(-61)
23˅1Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)2(-63)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

